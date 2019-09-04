Nexcess and Liquid Web Partner Together

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to SMBs, and Nexcess, the premier managed web hosting provider for eCommerce platforms have joined forces. With over 50 years of combined hosting experience, the move supports the company's mission to dominate the Web Professional hosting market for SMBs.

"This combination of companies demonstrates our commitment to be a leader in the application hosting space and to deliver innovative solutions for the Web Professional customer that we are both focused on -- designers, developers, site and store owners," said Liquid Web CEO Jim Geiger. "Nexcess is the premier eCommerce hosting provider for SMBs, and this union gives them access to more scale and capital to continue growth for the long term. With the combination of our two companies and strong expertise in Magento, WordPress and WooCommerce, Liquid Web and Nexcess will now be able to further develop the product and open source platform capabilities that SMB customers and their developers have been asking for," said Geiger.

Current and future Liquid Web clients can expect to soon gain access to the technology and scalability of Nexcess Cloud. Likewise, present and future Nexcess clients will obtain access to Liquid Web plans and services.

The companies will operate largely separate. Existing customers of Nexcess will not see changes in products or pricing, will not be migrated and they will continue to contact the Nexcess team they know today for service and support. Chris Wells, CEO, and founder at Nexcess, remains with the team and assumes a senior technology leadership role.

A technology industry veteran, Carrie Wheeler , will lead the Managed Applications Business Unit which combines the Nexcess and Liquid Web focus on Magento, WooCommerce, WordPress solutions. "Nexcess has built a very successful business in Application hosting with a strong brand and a solid go-to-market strategy," said Carrie Wheeler, EVP & General Manager, Managed Applications.

"We sought Nexcess, recognizing that the combination of their leading Managed Magento platform with Liquid Web's WooCommerce and WordPress focus allows us to combine products, services, capabilities and team to deliver the best hosting experience to SMBs and the designers, developers and agencies who create for them," said Wheeler.

This partnership expands the global reach of both companies, now with 650 employees, 11 data centers, and a full-service Application Web Hosting and Managed Cloud portfolio. Both companies look to expand their legacy of best-in-class support and customer service. Plans include more product development, event sponsorships, white papers, code contributions, and other ways to expand both companies' footprint in the ecommerce community.

Who is Liquid Web?

www.liquidweb.com/

Liquid Web is an industry leader in applications hosting, managed hosting and cloud services known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support. With over 30,000 customers spanning 150 countries, the company has a world-class team, global data centers and an expert group of 24/7/365 solution engineers. The company has been recognized among INC Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for twelve years. With over 1 million sites under management, they have the scale in support, leadership, and financial backing to deliver the best customer experience in the hosting industry.

Who is Nexcess?

www.nexcess.net

New technology comes with a promise. Almost 20 years ago, from a small garage in Michigan, one man set out to fulfill that promise: to become a hosting provider that empowers clients to create and grow the businesses they want. Now, from its Southfield, Michigan headquarters, Nexcess holds data centers around the world that offer the best in terms of performance, reliability, and control. By embracing complexity, providing stability, and working with clients, partners, and team members, Nexcess has managed to create innovations that have changed the face of web hosting support and management forever.

