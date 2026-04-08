Nexcess Launches Global Specialty Cloud for AI and Mission-Critical Workloads

Backed by a footprint of 100,000 servers, the unified ecosystem delivers the performance and security of a private environment with the agility of the cloud.

LANSING, Mich., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess today announced the launch of a global specialty cloud ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between complex technology and business growth. By uniting the elite managed expertise of Liquid Web with the bare-metal power of Servers.com, Nexcess debuts with 185,000 customers and a global footprint of 100,000 servers, creating a purpose-built foundation for modern, high-stakes applications.

The launch follows primary research into the shifting needs of high-stakes organizations. In an era where 70% of AI initiatives fail to move from pilot to production, the bottleneck is rarely the software. It is the underlying cloud environment. As regulations become more stringent and costs more volatile, organizations are increasingly looking to repatriate data to solutions that offer greater governance and performance than generic, shared public clouds.

Nexcess defines this new standard: the Specialty Cloud. Engineered for workloads where architectural simplicity and economic predictability are non-negotiable, the ecosystem is purpose-built for the modern enterprise by seamlessly integrating edge services, application orchestration, and a comprehensive AI foundation. This foundation powers the entire AI lifecycle by pairing the raw performance of dedicated GPU compute with a highly secure, private inference layer and advanced agentic services for complete orchestration and governance.

"The cloud was originally built for efficiency to help companies stop over-investing in hardware just to handle their busiest days," said Bob Lyons, CEO of Nexcess. "But over time, it became the 'kitchen sink' of everything. For organizations scaling AI or managing regulated data, these environments have become so complex and expensive that they've lost the very benefits they went to the cloud for in the first place."

Lyons continued: "We built Nexcess to deliver on the promise of cloud. Our solutions power enterprise-class performance, are natively compliant, and our simplified approach results in predictable costs. For companies that require performance, simplicity and security, Nexcess is cloud without compromise."

Nexcess delivers private, high-performance cloud environments with managed support baked directly into the foundation. By focusing on a straightforward architecture that does what it promises, Nexcess allows companies to scale resource-heavy workloads with the predictability and performance they've been missing.

"Our customers aren't asking for more complexity; they're asking for cloud solutions they can trust implicitly," added Nick Dvas, Chief Operating Officer of Nexcess. "By combining a global data center footprint with natively managed risk, we've built an ecosystem where innovation and security coexist perfectly."

Nexcess Specialty Cloud solutions are available starting today. To explore cloud architecture or consult on an AI solution, visit [www.nexcess.com].

About Nexcess

Nexcess was created to provide specialized cloud solutions for organizations in highly regulated, compliance-driven industries that prioritize performance and control. The company works alongside clients to create and manage private, specially architected environments so they can focus on growing their businesses. The portfolio includes Nexcess Platform, delivering cloud architecture and hands-on experts for tech leaders who need simplicity and proactive risk management; Servers.com by Nexcess, offering uncompromised, raw bare metal power for enterprise leaders running high-performance workloads that demand total control and zero limitations; and Liquid Web by Nexcess, providing self-directed premium hosting for businesses building and scaling sites and stores for themselves and their clients.

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SOURCE Nexcess