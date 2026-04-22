Nexcess Introduces Dedicated Healthcare Hosting for Organizations Managing Sensitive Patient Data

As healthcare organizations face growing data security expectations, Nexcess offers purpose-built hosting infrastructure designed for teams that need a reliable, security-focused environment in which to operate their HIPAA-compliant workloads.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, a specialty cloud hosting provider built for regulated and sensitive workloads, announced the availability of its dedicated healthcare hosting solution. The Nexcess Platform gives healthcare organizations, health tech companies, and digital health innovators a managed hosting environment designed with the security controls, availability, and operational rigor their teams require.

The launch comes as healthcare organizations navigate an increasingly complex data security landscape. The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued a record number of HIPAA enforcement actions in 2024 and 2025, with scrutiny extending to the Business Associates — including technology and infrastructure vendors — that handle data on behalf of covered entities. At the federal level, the proposed Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act (HISAA) would establish new cybersecurity requirements for healthcare technology vendors. State-level data privacy laws in California, New York, Texas, and others add further layers of obligation.

"Healthcare teams are under real pressure to demonstrate that every layer of their technology stack meets the expectations of regulators and patients alike," said Nick Dvas, COO and Chief Product Officer at Nexcess. "Our role is to give those teams a hosting environment they can count on — one built for the security and operational demands of healthcare, so they can focus on the work that matters."

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

Healthcare data breaches cost an average of $10.9 million per incident — the highest of any industry for 13 consecutive years, according to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report. The expanding regulatory environment only heightens the importance of infrastructure decisions: where data lives, who can access it, and how it is protected all carry compliance implications that general-purpose hosting providers are not designed to address.

Key regulatory developments healthcare organizations are monitoring include:

Record HIPAA enforcement actions by the HHS OCR, with increased scrutiny of Business Associates — including hosting and cloud infrastructure providers.



The proposed Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act (HISAA), which would codify cybersecurity standards for healthcare technology vendors.



Expanding state-level healthcare data privacy laws in California (CMIA), New York, Texas, and others.



Updated HITECH Act breach notification requirements with expanded Business Associate scope.

Nexcess Healthcare Hosting: Built for the Regulated World

Nexcess Platform's healthcare hosting gives teams managing sensitive patient data a managed infrastructure environment built around the security controls and operational standards their workloads demand.

Core capabilities include:

Cloud Infrastructure: Dedicated and cloud hosting environments built with the security architecture, access controls, and audit logging healthcare workloads require.



Dedicated and cloud hosting environments built with the security architecture, access controls, and audit logging healthcare workloads require. Business Associate Agreement (BAA): Nexcess executes BAAs with qualifying healthcare clients, establishing a formal foundation for shared data responsibility.



Nexcess executes BAAs with qualifying healthcare clients, establishing a formal foundation for shared data responsibility. Advanced Security Controls: Managed firewalls, intrusion detection, DDoS mitigation, end-to-end encryption, and vulnerability scanning — monitored 24/7/365.



Managed firewalls, intrusion detection, DDoS mitigation, end-to-end encryption, and vulnerability scanning — monitored 24/7/365. 99.99% Uptime SLA: Healthcare operations can't afford unplanned downtime. Nexcess backs its infrastructure availability with a financially accountable SLA.



Healthcare operations can't afford unplanned downtime. Nexcess backs its infrastructure availability with a financially accountable SLA. Expert Managed Support: Dedicated engineers with healthcare hosting experience available around the clock — not a generic support queue.



Dedicated engineers with healthcare hosting experience available around the clock — not a generic support queue. Scalable Architecture: From growing telehealth startups to enterprise EHR platforms, Nexcess scales with the application as organizations grow.

"Healthcare organizations deserve a cloud partner that understands the environment they operate in," added Dvas. "Nexcess gives those teams a solid foundation — secure, reliable, and built for the workloads they run — so they can direct their energy toward patient care and innovation."

Nexcess healthcare hosting is well-suited for:

Healthcare providers and hospital systems running patient-facing portals, scheduling platforms, and clinical applications



Health tech and digital health companies building products that handle sensitive patient data



Medical billing, coding, and revenue cycle management platforms



Telehealth and remote patient monitoring solution providers



Health insurance and payer platforms managing member data



Pharmaceuticals and life sciences organizations handling clinical trial and research data

About Nexcess

Nexcess was created to provide specialized cloud solutions for organizations in highly regulated, compliance-driven industries that prioritize performance and control. The company works alongside clients to create and manage private, specially architected environments so they can focus on growing their businesses. The portfolio includes Nexcess Platform, delivering cloud architecture and hands-on experts for tech leaders who need simplicity and proactive risk management; Servers.com by Nexcess, offering uncompromised, raw bare metal power for enterprise leaders running high-performance workloads that demand total control and zero limitations; and Liquid Web by Nexcess, providing self-directed premium hosting for businesses building and scaling sites and stores for themselves and their clients. Learn more at www.nexcess.com and explore healthcare hosting at www.nexcess.com/solutions/healthcare-hosting/.

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SOURCE Nexcess