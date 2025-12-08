Nexent Bank automates real-time credit decisions with SAS

SAS Viya helps accelerate credit approvals, boost performance and enhance the customer experience

CARY, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To modernize its lending operations in Romania, Nexent Bank has adopted an AI-powered platform from global data and AI leader SAS to automate credit decisioning and deliver faster, more personalized customer experiences (CX). With enhanced credit scoring and behavior models running on SAS® Viya®, this digital-first bank now processes loan applications in minutes instead of days – reducing default risk and optimizing portfolio performance.

The Romanian branch of Netherlands-based Nexent Bank N.V. recognized that legacy systems and manual processes had limited its ability to scale in a rapidly evolving market. The bank chose credit risk management solutions on Viya to support real-time decisioning, advanced risk modeling and seamless integration across its digital channels – all within an on-premises environment that satisfies strict regulatory requirements.

"Our mission is to make banking smarter and more accessible," said Florentin Codin, Head of the Risk Modeling Division at Nexent Bank N.V. Amsterdam Bucharest Branch. "With SAS Viya, we've transformed our credit decisioning process into a strategic advantage – one that's fast, fair and fully aligned with our vision to provide mobile-first experiences backed by on-prem, real-time intelligence."

From strategy to production in mere months

Working in agile sprints with SAS and a local implementation partner, Nexent Bank deployed its initial credit card decisioning strategy in only six months, quickly achieving significant benefits, including:

Real-time credit decisions. Loan approvals now occur in minutes, improving customer satisfaction, reducing abandonment rates and elevating CX.

Loan approvals now occur in minutes, improving customer satisfaction, reducing abandonment rates and elevating CX. Improved risk accuracy. Advanced analytics and machine learning models enable more precise credit risk management and deeper insights into creditworthiness.

Advanced analytics and machine learning models enable more precise and deeper insights into creditworthiness. Operational efficiency. Automation has significantly reduced manual workloads, freeing staff to focus on customer engagement and innovation. By automating 70% of credit card limit approvals, Nexent Bank has significantly reduced manual workloads and freed staff to focus on customer engagement and innovation. Automation of complex risk processes and governance also minimizes duplication and accelerates model deployment, cutting operational costs.

The scalability and open architecture of SAS Viya give Nexent Bank the flexibility to refine models continuously and adapt to evolving regulatory requirements. And the seamless integration of Viya with both on-premises and cloud environments ensures long-term agility and cost efficiency as the bank grows.

Responsible innovation in action

Nexent Bank's transformation underscores the growing demand for intelligent automation that enhances – not replaces – human oversight.

The bank's risk modeling team adopted an agile approach with SAS and a local implementation partner, gaining hands-on ownership of its analytics and decisioning workflows. This upskilling allows the team to deploy new lending products independently, accelerating time to market and reinforcing a culture of innovation.

Further, the modular architecture built on SAS Viya allows the team to reuse components such as risk-calculation modules across new products, including mortgages and limit-increase programs, for even faster innovation without recoding.

"Financial institutions today must balance two imperatives that can often seem at odds: accelerating automation and maintaining accountability," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "Nexent Bank proves these goals are entirely compatible when guided by responsible innovation and AI ethics.

"With SAS Viya, the bank has embedded intelligence directly into its credit processes – enabling faster, fairer, more explainable lending decisions that not only strengthen regulatory confidence but also their customer relationships."

Strengthening credit risk management

For banks and insurers, effective credit risk management is essential to financial stability and brand reputation.

Nexent Bank's modernization with SAS Viya demonstrates how automation can simultaneously drive efficiency, compliance and growth.

Built on proven SAS technology that was recently recognized as a Category Leader across seven quadrants in Chartis Research's Credit Risk Management Solutions, 2025 report, the new platform unifies risk modeling, decision logic and analytics on a single foundation.

For Nexent Bank, that integration is more than an exercise in compliance. It is a catalyst for better decisions, stronger performance and lasting customer relationships – a model for responsible innovation in modern banking.

