NexGen Agency Nominated for 'Best in Class Contact Center' Award

NexGen Agency is known for their innovative technology and pioneering approach to providing business process outsourcing solutions. NexGen handles everything from omnichannel contact center solutions to social media management including marketing for their clients.

The other companies up for this award are: Pier 1 Imports, Horizon Services, ezCater, and Valvoline. The winner will be announced at the Gala on June 19th 2018.

CEO Mike Epstein says, "We're very proud to have been nominated for this honor. We have worked very hard to make NexGen Agency unique and spectacular in all the services we provide. We can't wait to head to Las Vegas and see who wins!"

About NexGen Agency

NexGen Agency is a full-service BPO customer experience management organization focusing on cross-platform support and social and customer experiences. For over 20 years the NexGen Agency team has helped the world's most successful companies design, build, and manage VIP interactions. NexGen Agency offers a full range of omnichannel contact center solutions including technical support, customer care, sales, lead generation, and consulting. Social and multimedia customer management solutions are offered including social strategies and transformation, social media monitoring and insight, crises and reputation management, social media marketing and sales, social customer care in over 250 languages worldwide.

