NexGen Named Among Business Worldwide Magazine's 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Weatherford, Texas, NexGen Pharmaceuticals is an industry leading veterinary compounding pharmacy. The company, which specialises in immobilization and anaesthesia for zoo and wildlife animals, has now been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2021.

The list is a celebration of trailblazing, disruptive organisations that are challenging the status quo in their respective fields. The companies listed cover a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, banking, construction, energy and more. All are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures, and all have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and services that drive positive change.

Led by Michael Russin, NexGen works in partnership with leading veterinarians who specialise in the area of exotic animal care. By working closely with these experts. Michael and his team have gained a deep understanding of the daily challenges of those on the frontline, developing tailor made solutions that put animal care, comfort and safety first. The area of Minor Use Minor Species (MUMS) has been widely overlooked in veterinary pharmaceuticals, and the immobilization of large and exotic livestock comes with many challenges and dangers. Not only is NexGen able to provide the exact dosage amounts for a diverse range of animals from mice to hippos, it's also leading the way in terms of customer service.

The company has developed a toolkit that enables zoos, wildlife parks and other customers to purchase specific products on their own, or as part of a suite of immobilisation pharmaceuticals. Trained experts are also on hand to answer customer enquiries, along with same day shipping on orders made before 3pm – hugely beneficial to organisations having to make crucial decisions about animal management.

The NexGen team consists of research and development scientists, manufacturing assistants, customer service agents and a management team, all working across one site. It's a company that's driving huge change in its area and is always seeking to make life easier for those working in animal care. The welfare of livestock is the number one priority, and NexGen has also set up its own conservation fund.

