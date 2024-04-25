Nexgen Packaging Opens Its African Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya

Nestled in the heart of the Export Processing Zone in Athi River, Nairobi, the new facility marks a significant milestone for Nexgen, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices around building materials, products and its employees.

"Nexgen is proud to be the first global supplier in this industry to be on the ground in Kenya," said Jim Welch, chief executive officer, Nexgen Packaging. "Our investment in this new facility underscores how Nexgen is contributing to the current and future needs of our customers. With the growing demand for apparel, footwear and home products made in Africa, Nexgen is excited to be leading the industry with the launch of this state-of-the-art, sustainable facility."

Nexgen Kenya brings a comprehensive set of capabilities and product offerings to the African market, focusing on sustainable solutions. With Kenya now serving as Nexgen's primary production location for Africa, it bolsters the capacities of the company's existing operations in Egypt and West Africa. It will serve as the central hub for providing products across all of Africa.

In partnership with Contech Container Technology Ltd., Nexgen has established a sustainable footprint in Kenya by using upcycled shipping containers as the base of the new facility. Contech's eco-friendly URBIS build system features solar-powered lights and light posts crafted from bamboo. This commitment to sustainability has earned the facility EDGE certifications for green building practices.

"The establishment of Nexgen Packaging in Kenya, a renowned global supplier of tags and labels, marks a significant milestone for the Kenyan garment sector's journey toward vertical integration and will encourage many more companies to invest in Kenya," said Goutham Reddy, director, Best Lifestyle Kenya EPZ Ltd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nexgen's expansion into Kenya – a strategic move that enhances MAS's capabilities within the region and strengthens our intricate garment manufacturing processes," said Jehan Jayasuriya, chief marketing officer, MAS Intimates. "For nearly a decade, Nexgen has been a key partner, supplying essential trims and packaging solutions for our apparel products. Their foray into Kenya not only bolsters our robust supply chain but represents a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration."

The facility can produce and deliver packaging products including care labels, heat transfers, variable data products (including RFID tags and stickers), brand identification products, woven labels and other packaging offerings.

Nexgen is building a diverse team in Nairobi, bringing close to 100 jobs to the region, including roles in production, sales, marketing, finance and administration.

