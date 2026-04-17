Nexio Brings an Industry-Shaped Truck to Nashville for the 2026 Southeastern Propane Expo

NACOGDOCHES, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexio Power, Inc. will exhibit at the 2026 NPGA Southeastern & International Propane Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, April 19–21 at the Music City Center. Visitors can find Nexio at Booth #759 in the Autogas Pavilion, where the company will showcase the latest iteration of its propane-powered commercial vehicle platform.

Nexio XLP 775-4

The truck on display in Nashville reflects direct input from the industry. Over the past year, Nexio CEO Gary Winemaster and Chief Technology Officer Horace Mast engaged propane marketers, fleet operators, and drivers across multiple events to better understand the real-world demands of delivery vehicles. Those conversations resulted in meaningful, practical design enhancements now featured in the platform.

Updates include wider cab entry steps with improved spacing, redesigned handrails to support safer three-point contact, illuminated footwells for low-light visibility, and high-contrast grab handles that remain easily identifiable in all conditions.

From the outset, the voice of the industry has guided the truck's development. Every ride-and-drive, every expo walkthrough, and every conversation with drivers entering and exiting the cab has informed continuous refinements, feeding directly back into Nexio's engineering team in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Nexio's "Driver First" design philosophy positions driver comfort and safety as critical performance drivers for fleet operations. In an industry where recruiting and retaining experienced drivers remains a challenge, a quieter, safer, and more accessible cab provides a meaningful competitive advantage over traditional diesel configurations.

Orders Open, Early Slots Filling

Nashville marks a key milestone for Nexio as the company begins accepting vehicle orders at the show. Early production allocation slots are already filling. With EPA and CARB certification progressing and start-of-production approaching, the NPGA Expo represents one of Nexio's first major opportunities to transition from demonstration to commercial commitments.

The platform features a purpose-built 7.2-liter supercharged propane V-8 engine producing 330 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, paired with an Allison automatic transmission. The powertrain is engineered specifically for propane from block to valvetrain, delivering performance without relying on conversions or retrofits.

What Visitors Can Expect

Attendees are invited to walk around the truck, examine the cab entry system updates firsthand, review detailed vehicle specifications, and speak with Nexio team members about the truck and ordering timelines.

The Nashville expo will also mark a series of important announcements, including updates on the Propane Education & Research Council grant and the official launch of Nexio's new website, nexiotrucks.com.

The 2026 NPGA Southeastern & International Propane Expo runs Sunday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 21 at the Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203.

Registration is open at npga.org.

About Nexio Power, Inc.

Nexio Power, Inc. is a Texas-based manufacturer of propane-powered commercial vehicles and alternative fuel engines. The company's platform is designed from the ground up for propane, delivering diesel-competitive performance with significantly lower operating costs and emissions. Nexio's vehicles serve propane distribution, delivery, and Class 5–8 commercial fleet applications. Learn more at nexiotrucks.com.

SOURCE Nexio Power, Inc.