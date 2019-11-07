Nexion Travel Group Continues to Support Veterans Via Its Successful "Veterans in Travel" Program

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Nexion Travel Group, the leading host agency for independent travel professionals, announces that 60 military veterans have graduated from Travel Leaders of Tomorrow in 2019, courtesy of Veterans in Travel, a scholarship program. Additionally, 10 veterans are expected to complete Travel Leaders of Tomorrow by the end of 2019, and 50 veterans are currently in program or scheduled to begin. Veterans in Travel gives military veterans the knowledge and tools to become independent travel advisors through financial and career support as they complete the Travel Leaders of Tomorrow curriculum. As of November 2019, 140 scholarship recipients have gone through the program.

Launched in May 2018, Veterans in Travel is open to veterans of any United States or Canadian military branch. After a rigorous application process, veterans are offered free admission to Travel Leaders of Tomorrow's Virtual Campus. Travel Leaders of Tomorrow is an award-winning virtual campus travel advisor training program. The course of study consists of weekly lessons, faculty and guest lectures and a virtual study hall with a cohort. At the end of the course, each participant is required to present their business plan to their instructors and classmates.

Qualified Veterans in Travel scholarship recipients receive:

Complete Travel Leaders of Tomorrow program access

A waived activation fee upon joining Nexion Travel Group as a member

Two years of free membership for Nexion Travel Group's Nexion80 plan

Coaching from Nexion Travel Group's business coaches

Mentorship from current Nexion Travel Group members who have served in the military

Access to Nexion Travel Group's award-winning marketing and education programs

"It is truly an honor for Nexion Travel Group to help these veterans become travel advisors," said Nexion Travel Group President Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE. "They deserve our deepest gratitude for their service, and Veterans in Travel is one way we can show our appreciation.

"The traveling public benefits greatly as well, as veterans have the qualifications to become wonderful travel advisors," added Friedman. "They have dedication, global knowledge, specialized skills and more. Their entrepreneurship is helpful to their clients, their communities, and our economy as a whole."

"Veterans in Travel provided me the framework I needed to be a successful entrepreneur with my own travel agency," said 2018 scholarship recipient Manny Padilla, who now owns Kwik Escapes, LLC in Ambler, PA. "After serving in the Air Force, I moved into the civilian world working with corporate flight departments. Becoming a travel advisor and owning my own business is a perfect use of my skills and talents."

Whitney Snell served as a 920B Supply Systems Technician in the Army for 20 years. After her service she worked as a Veteran Service Representative with Veterans Affairs. She was a Veterans in Travel participant in Travel Leaders of Tomorrow's most recent cohort. "I am excited to begin my travel career," she said. "Being retired military, I have moved around the world every two to three years. At each duty assignment, I saw how visiting different places all around the world can help you see how other people are living, what their daily routines are, and experience their beliefs. You are able to broaden your view and have fun while doing it. Many people want to travel but due to their busy routines it is difficult for them to find time. The travel experience is the only thing you can buy that makes you rich, and I am so happy to be able to help my clients experience this for themselves."

