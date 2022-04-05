Nexit Provides Relief from High Gas Prices

Save Money on Every Fill-Up

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexit today announced the launch of their new innovative GasMatch feature, helping drivers save money on every fill-up by automatically showing the cheapest gas wherever you are - driving around your local city, across the state, or across the country. Nexit presents this information in an innovative, convenient way, so there is no comparing, hunting, or confusion to save money every time you get gas.

A Nexit city search in Torrance, CA shows gas prices of $6.35, $6.09 and $5.55 within a 2-mile radius. Nexit gives drivers the information to save money on every fill-up. A Nexit route plan showing I-95 south: gas prices per exit: $3.99, $4.34, $4.79 - an 80 cents per gallon savings by driving 2 exits further. Only Nexit shows cheapest gas prices per exit across the entire country, providing drivers with the information to save money on every fill-up.

Gas prices are at a 17-year high and are likely to keep moving sporadically higher, and more drivers could pay over $5 and even $6 a gallon for unleaded in the upcoming peak summer driving season (CNBC). With inflation on the rise, it is more important than ever for consumers to save money wherever they can.

Nexit's GasMatch will give you the information to save money.

"We are hearing from Nexit users daily and they are saving 30, 40, 50 cents per gallon both around town and on trips via the highway," said Randy Carpenter, Nexit President and CEO.

In the city: Around your local city, drivers are seeing big discrepancies in gasoline prices from state to state but also from station to station in their own neighborhoods (CNBC). When you first open the Nexit app, you'll automatically see which stations have the cheapest gas in your area – so no need to open another app for that handy info. Simply tap the cheapest price to take you there on the quickest route.

On the Highway: Start driving and Nexit pops into Highway mode, and the app will automatically show you a best gas prices ticker at the top of your iPhone or iPad screen, over the next 50 miles. It also automatically shows the cheapest gas per exit on your entire route.

Planning Your Route: Should you enter the Planning mode for a road trip to Chicago from Dallas, for example, you'll see the cheapest gas prices at every exit on the entire route, in real-time. The price variance between a few exits is surprising, and drivers no longer have to bite their tongue when they see cheaper prices just down the road after a fill-up.

"We're thrilled to help drivers save money on gas prices and continue our record of innovation for mapping navigation users," said Dr. Vince Ebuh, Nexit founder and Chairman. "We know that there is significant demand from users who are often frustrated by the limits of other mapping apps. We're proud to make searches more enjoyable with Nexit."

Unlike Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze, NEXIT's industry leading search allows users to search the city or highway for multiple layers of unlimited combinations at the brand, amenity and price level. This includes popular restaurants, hotels, shopping, and other attractions. Users can also search by multiple amenities, such as wi-fi, ATM, pets allowed, and all of this will be displayed on the map at the same time. This proprietary TravMatch feature helps users find all of their preferences at the same exit, or the location in the city that has all of their preferences in the same area. Whether looking for coffee and a pharmacy in the city, or a steakhouse and Playland on the road, Nexit's industry-leading search functions are available to plan and enjoy your drive in a more convenient, user-friendly way.

Nexit is the smartest map you will ever use and solves many common frustrations of existing navigation apps, whether walking around in city or driving on the highway. For example, while driving on the highway, if you search in Google Maps or Apple Maps for "McDonald's," you will see McDonald's location near you, even if it's 20 minutes in the opposite direction. Nexit only shows you options that are on your way, relevant to your route. With innovations like "TravMatch" – showing where all of your preferences along the way occur at the same exit, or "GasMatch" - showing the cheapest gas wherever you are, Nexit brings innovation to the mapping navigation market.

Nexit is the all-in-one navigation app to power the perfect road trip. Designed as the next generation in mobile mapping, Nexit provides turn-by-turn navigation and the ability to find exactly what you are looking for, when you need it, along your way. Nexit users can search for any combination of restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions, the cheapest gas and more - based on price, distance and specific features. All existing navigation apps tell you where to drive. Only Nexit tells you where to stop. Nexit is available in the App Store , and coming soon to Android. You can sign up for the Android waitlist here .

To learn more about Nexit visit, www.Nexit.app .

