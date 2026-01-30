Nexpart Multi-Seller is Driving Growth for Dealerships and Fixed Ops at NADA

Nexpart Multi-Seller turns dealership service departments into ecommerce powerhouses.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexpart Multi-Seller is driving into NADA in Las Vegas, February 3-6 leading growth for dealerships and repair service / fixed ops. It is the one platform for Aftermarket Parts, OE Dealers, Heavy Duty, Salvage, and now Tires.

Nexpart Multi-Seller helps dealership service and parts departments unlock new revenue while accelerating repairs. Multi-Seller is designed to help car dealerships expand their role in the local repair economy, both as high-volume buyers of parts and as trusted wholesale suppliers to other repair professionals.

Nexpart Multi-Seller turns dealership service departments into ecommerce powerhouses. Post this Nexpart Multi-Seller with over 20 Million parts and 53 Thousand suppliers. Unlock the Aftermarket with Nexpart Multi-Seller.

For parts sellers, Nexpart enables dealerships to grow a wholesale parts business directly from existing service and parts operations, selling to independent repair shops within the local market. Dealerships are activating ecommerce sales without adding staff, locations, or operational complexity. The platform is helping grow OEM parts sales organically with reduced friction. Nexpart supports direct integrations into over 30 DMS systems including CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds, Dealertrack DMS and many more.

https://www.whisolutions.com/partners/

Rather than competing with national marketplaces, Nexpart positions dealerships to own their local repair market and strengthen relationships with other repair professionals. The platform places dealership inventory directly in front of the independent shops, giving dealerships greater visibility and reach where proximity and speed matter most.

At the same time, for parts buyers, Nexpart Multi-Seller accelerates the parts procurement process for dealership operations by streamlining how service, reconditioning and fixed ops teams source parts. Service departments can find parts, tires, and supplies in seconds, keeping repair bays full and vehicles moving through the shop. Everything needed to complete a repair from multiple suppliers can be sourced through a single platform, eliminating the inefficiencies of switching systems, browser windows, logins, or vendor accounts. As an added bonus, buyers can now also earn rewards .

"Nexpart Multi-Seller has helped our business become more streamlined, more efficient and more profitable by making our parts sourcing more seamless." - Luis, Nexpart Multi-Seller user, FL

By removing procurement delays that slow service lanes and fixed ops workflows, Nexpart Multi-Seller helps dealerships move more vehicles through the shop, and move inventory back onto the lot, or to auction faster. With real-time access to nearby suppliers and local availability built into the platform, dealerships gain speed and fulfillment advantages that national ecommerce platforms cannot match.

Together, these capabilities allow dealerships to operate as both buyers and sellers within a unified local ecosystem, repairing vehicles more efficiently while supplying the broader repair market through Nexpart Multi-Seller.

Visit WHI Nexpart Multi-Seller at NADA 2026 ( booth # 2455W )

For those visiting NADA 2026 in Las Vegas, stop by and see how dealers are unlocking the aftermarket, building more efficient parts and reconditioning operations, and growing new revenue with Nexpart Multi-Seller. Visit nexpart.com

SOURCE WHI SOLUTIONS