NexPhase Capital Announces Sale of SYNERGY HomeCare

Company to Build on Industry Leadership Established Through Market-Leading Growth

Achieved During Partnership with NexPhase

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPhase Capital, LP ("NexPhase" or "NPC"), a thematically driven and operationally focused private equity firm, today announced the sale of SYNERGY HomeCare ("SYNERGY" or "the Company"), a leading provider of in-home care services to seniors and individuals of all ages, to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, SYNERGY provides a full suite of personalized services, including non-medical personal care, companion care, specialized care for various disabilities and disease states, as well as hospital-to-home care, focused on enhancing health, independence, and support for clients within the comfort of their homes. SYNERGY's differentiated franchise-first culture and hyper-local approach to care has underpinned the Company's rapid expansion. Today, SYNERGY has approximately 550 territories in 42 states across the United States.

"Over the past four years, SYNERGY has been the fastest growing franchisor in the home care industry based on territory growth, and we are grateful to our partners at NexPhase for helping us bring our care and service offerings to an expanded base of clients across the country," said Charlie Young, Chief Executive Officer of SYNERGY. "With NexPhase's support, we have advanced our mission to deliver personalized, high-quality care to those who need it most, and we look forward to building on our success to date with LLCP in our next phase of growth."

Since partnering with NexPhase in 2018, SYNERGY has made significant investments in its people, processes, and infrastructure, while continuing to ensure the highest level of care for clients and their families. The Company has also executed on a number of long-term strategic initiatives – including enhancing its operations and infrastructure, and creating national partnerships with leading service providers – to further position SYNERGY as the home care provider-of-choice for franchisees, caregivers, clients and their families, and referral sources alike.

"We are grateful to Charlie, the entire SYNERGY team, and the Company's founder Peter Tourian, who entrusted us with helping advance their vision to become a leading in-home care services provider," said Andy Kieffer, Partner and Head of Healthcare at NexPhase. "Together, we have supported the Company's significant growth efforts while expanding access to SYNERGY's leading care and services. We are proud of what we accomplished together and look forward to seeing what the incredible SYNERGY team achieves next."

SYNERGY was advised by Houlihan Lokey, Baird, McDermott Will & Emery, and Lathrop GPM. Honigman LLP and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to LLCP.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software and consumer. NexPhase partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's Partners have invested together for over 15 years. NexPhase has completed over 100 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $40 million and $150 million. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

About SYNERGY HomeCare

With over 25 years of brand equity, SYNERGY HomeCare is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors of in-home senior care services with over 240 franchises operating in approximately 550 territories nationwide. The Company provides a range of services to the senior population including non-medical personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery.

