NexPhase Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fund V with Strong Investor Support

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPhase Capital, LP ("NexPhase" or "NPC"), a thematically driven and operationally focused private equity firm, today announced it has successfully closed NexPhase Capital Fund V ("NPC V" or the "Fund") with over $795 million of capital commitments, exceeding the Fund's target of $750 million and representing a more than 45% increase in size from its predecessor fund, NexPhase Capital Fund IV. NPC V was oversubscribed with robust backing from existing investors and significant support from a diverse base of new investors.

"We are proud to announce the successful close of NexPhase Capital Fund V," said Ariana Scotti, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at NexPhase. "In a challenging fundraising environment, we are deeply grateful for the enthusiastic support from both our existing investors and the new investors who have come onboard. Exceeding our target for NPC V speaks volumes about the trust and confidence placed in NexPhase, and we remain committed to continuing to deliver exceptional results for our valued investors."

Consistent with its previous funds, NPC V will target control positions in lower middle-market, growth-oriented companies in North America across the healthcare, software and consumer industry verticals. NexPhase proactively screens these verticals to identify attractive growth themes and sub-sectors to source investments. Target companies are typically entrepreneur-owned, capital-efficient and cash flow positive businesses. NexPhase employs its substantial operating experience and resources to systematically implement its value creation methodology.

"The overwhelming support from our investors demonstrates the strength of our platform and talented team," said Ted Yun, Managing Partner at NexPhase. "Our thematic approach to sourcing compelling investment opportunities, paired with the methodical application of our value creation strategy, has delivered attractive returns for our investors. With NPC V, we look forward to continuing to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams to build institutional-quality companies within the most attractive segments of our industry verticals."

The NexPhase team of 21 investment professionals, including 8 Partners, is supplemented by an impressive team of 15 senior-level operating executives with a range of C-suite operating and functional expertise.

Atlantic-Pacific Capital Inc. acted as the lead global strategic fundraising adviser for NexPhase. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as the global legal, tax and regulatory counsel.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software and consumer. NPC partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's Partners have invested together for over a decade. NexPhase has completed over 100 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. Since inception, NPC has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

