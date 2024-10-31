NexPhase Capital Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPhase Capital, LP ("NexPhase" or "NPC"), a thematically driven and operationally focused private equity firm, today announced that it was named to Inc.'s annual Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth year in a row. NexPhase is one of a select group that have been honored each of the last four years.

This year's final list recognizes 251 private equity and venture capital firms for their demonstrated experience of partnering with and growing the businesses in which they invest—supporting them both financially and with guidance from seasoned industry leaders. Each firm is recognized for their record of accelerating growth for founder-led businesses and active involvement in the companies' operations after their initial investment. To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024.

"At NexPhase, we strive to be a trusted partner to founder-led businesses nationwide and are proud to be recognized by Inc. for that commitment for the fourth consecutive year," said Ted Yun, Managing Partner at NexPhase. "By dedicating our time and resources and applying our unique expertise, we help founders and management teams create meaningful value that differentiates market-leading businesses and fosters growth and innovation, while improving profitability. We are grateful to Inc. for recognizing those efforts and look forward to building on our track record of success as a firm."

Since inception, NexPhase has completed 110 investments and raised and managed $2.6B of capital.

"Working with NexPhase has been a pleasure. Each member of the team dedicated to our business is smart, collaborative and respectful. Their combined insights and expertise have contributed greatly to our success. The NexPhase team is truly unique, and I would recommend the firm to anyone seeking a private equity partner." – Bill Oliver, Co-Founder and Board Member of Oliver Wine Company, Inc.

"Tubby Todd stands out in the industry for our consistent product quality and engaged community that parents can trust. We are grateful for our partnership with NexPhase, whose team shares these values and provides the support we need to meet customer demand and grow Tubby Todd for long-term success." – Andrea Williams, Founder of Tubby Todd Bath Co.

Highlighted NexPhase Operators

John King

John King is a proven leader with over 30+ years of sales and operational experience in the healthcare and information technology sectors, devoting his career to advancing care delivery through the creation and adoption of innovative, tech-enabled solutions. Mr. King was most recently the CEO of former NexPhase portfolio company, OmniSYS, a healthcare technology company. Previously, he served as the President of Standard Register Healthcare, and held senior executive roles at both McKesson and MedAssets. With his extensive background, John has a proven history of successfully growing companies through product innovation and operational excellence, resulting in significant value creation for customers, employees and shareholders.

Steve Hoffman

Steve Hoffman is the Executive Chairman at current portfolio company, Knowfully Learning Group, as well as a board member at Aztec Software and DealerOn. Mr. Hoffman previously served on the board of former portfolio companies Flexible Architecture and Simplified Technology (FAST) and CyberCore. From 2007 to 2012, Mr. Hoffman served as the CEO and a board member of iJET, an intelligence-driven provider of risk management solutions. Prior to that, he was the CEO and a board member of Element K, a private, industry leader in the development and delivery of e-learning. He has also held senior roles at Blackboard, Prometric Thomson Learning and Computer Task Group (CTG). Mr. Hoffman spent the first 13 years of his career with IBM, where he held various positions in general management, sales, and marketing.

Investment Criteria

Ownership

Control or co-lead

Location

North America

EBITDA

$5MM to $30MM

Equity Investment

$40MM – $150MM

Financial Profile

Asset-light, high growth

Sectors

Healthcare, Software, Consumer

Preference for entrepreneur-owned businesses

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software and consumer. NexPhase partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's Partners have invested together for over a decade. NexPhase has completed over 100 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $40 million and $150 million. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

