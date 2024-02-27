NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces 2023 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

27 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common shares and preferred shares. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP # 65340G205, NYSE Ticker: NXDT)

Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Taxable
Capital
Gain
Distr. Per
Share

Return of
Capital
Per Share

Section
199A
Dividends
Per Share

Qualified
Dividend
Income
Per Share


















3/14/2023

3/15/2023

3/31/2023

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

6/14/2023

6/15/2023

6/30/2023

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

8/14/2023

8/15/2023

9/29/2023

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

11/16/2023

11/17/2023

12/29/2023

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.00000




















Totals

$0.60000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.60000

$0.00000

$0.00000












100.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

100.00 %










Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 65340G304), NYSE Ticker: NXDT PRA)1

Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

Return of
Capital
Per Share

Section
199A
Dividends
Per Share

Qualified
Dividend
Income
Per Share


















12/22/2022

12/23/2022

1/3/2023

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

3/23/2023

3/24/2023

3/31/2023

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

6/22/2023

6/23/2023

6/30/2023

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

9/22/2023

9/25/2023

10/2/2023

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.00000




















Totals

$1.37500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$1.37500

$0.00000

$0.00000












100.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

100.00 %










1Pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, cash distributions made on January 2, 2024, with a record date of December 22, 2023, are treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2023, to the extent of 2023 earnings and profits. As NXDT's 2023 cash distributions exceeded its 2023 earnings and profits, the January 2024 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2023 will be treated as a 2024 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2023 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 22, 2023, the $0.34375 distribution payable on January 2, 2024 will be reported on your 2024 Form 1099.

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

