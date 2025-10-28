NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a distribution for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) of $0.34375 per share. The distribution will be payable on December 31, 2025, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business December 23, 2025.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

