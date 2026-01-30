NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Jan 30, 2026, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common shares and preferred shares. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP # 65340G205)

Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share1

Return of
Capital
Per Share












2/28/2025

2/28/2025

3/31/2025

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.15000

5/9/2025

5/9/2025

6/30/2025

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.15000

8/14/2025

8/14/2025

9/30/2025

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.15000

11/21/2025

11/21/2025

12/31/2025

$0.15000

$0.00000

$0.15000














Totals

$0.60000

$0.00000

$0.60000









100.00 %

0.00 %

100.00 %






Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 65340G304)

Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share1

Return of
Capital
Per Share












3/24/2025

3/24/2025

3/31/2025

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.34375

6/23/2025

6/23/2025

6/30/2025

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.34375

9/23/2025

9/23/2025

9/30/2025

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.34375

12/23/2025

12/23/2025

12/31/2025

$0.34375

$0.00000

$0.34375














Totals

$1.37500

$0.00000

$1.37500









100.00 %

0.00 %

100.00 %

Series B Preferred Shares (Various CUSIPs)2

Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share1

Return of
Capital
Per Share












2/25/2025

2/25/2025

3/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

3/25/2025

3/25/2025

4/7/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

4/25/2025

4/25/2025

5/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

5/23/2025

5/23/2025

6/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

6/25/2025

6/25/2025

7/7/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

7/25/2025

7/25/2025

8/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

8/25/2025

8/25/2025

9/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

9/25/2025

9/25/2025

10/6/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

10/24/2025

10/24/2025

11/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750

11/25/2025

11/25/2025

12/5/2025

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.18750








Totals

$1.8750

$0.00000

$1.87500









100.00 %

0.00 %

100.00 %






1 100% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purpose of Section 199A.

2 Several CUSIPs for the Series B Preferred Shares will not have received several of the listed payments, as they were issued subsequent to the payable/record dates.

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Griffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

