NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common shares and preferred shares. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP # 65340G205)

Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share1 Return of

Capital

Per Share























2/28/2025 2/28/2025 3/31/2025 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.15000 5/9/2025 5/9/2025 6/30/2025 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.15000 8/14/2025 8/14/2025 9/30/2025 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.15000 11/21/2025 11/21/2025 12/31/2025 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.15000



























Totals $0.60000 $0.00000 $0.60000

















100.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 %













Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 65340G304)

Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share1 Return of

Capital

Per Share























3/24/2025 3/24/2025 3/31/2025 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.34375 6/23/2025 6/23/2025 6/30/2025 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.34375 9/23/2025 9/23/2025 9/30/2025 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.34375 12/23/2025 12/23/2025 12/31/2025 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.34375



























Totals $1.37500 $0.00000 $1.37500

















100.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 %

Series B Preferred Shares (Various CUSIPs)2

Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share1 Return of

Capital

Per Share























2/25/2025 2/25/2025 3/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 3/25/2025 3/25/2025 4/7/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 4/25/2025 4/25/2025 5/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 5/23/2025 5/23/2025 6/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 6/25/2025 6/25/2025 7/7/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 7/25/2025 7/25/2025 8/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 8/25/2025 8/25/2025 9/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 9/25/2025 9/25/2025 10/6/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 10/24/2025 10/24/2025 11/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750 11/25/2025 11/25/2025 12/5/2025 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.18750















Totals $1.8750 $0.00000 $1.87500

















100.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 %













1 100% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purpose of Section 199A.

2 Several CUSIPs for the Series B Preferred Shares will not have received several of the listed payments, as they were issued subsequent to the payable/record dates.

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

