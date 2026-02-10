NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution

News provided by

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Feb 10, 2026, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a distribution for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) of $0.34375 per share. The distribution will be payable on March 31, 2026, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business March 24, 2026.  

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Griffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

