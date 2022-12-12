NexPoint Is Named One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, was recognized in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Awards. The firm was named as a top workplace in the 50-99 Employees category.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are honored to be named by Pensions and Investments as a top firm where professionals want to work in money management," says Lucy Bannon, Chief Communications Officer at NexPoint. "NexPoint has always worked to create a culture and work environment where employees can thrive, and we're proud to be recognized by our team for these efforts."

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

