NexPoint Nominates Four Independent Trustees to United Development Funding (UDF IV) Board of Trustees

DALLAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC (together with its affiliates "NexPoint"), a major shareholder of United Development Funding IV ("UDF IV" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced its nomination of four highly qualified, independent candidates for election to the UDF IV Board of Trustees at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Following years of holding no UDF IV shareholder meetings prior to December 2023, or elections of independent trustees, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland has ordered UDF IV to conduct an election for four independent Trustees at an Annual Meeting that must be held on or before December 31, 2024.

NexPoint has delivered to UDF IV its nomination of the following four highly qualified and independent trustee candidates:

Paul S. Broaddus – Mr. Broaddus is a seasoned entrepreneur in commercial real estate across Texas , operating a $200 million portfolio as the Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Riverbend Development and My Garage Self Storage, where he also serves as President. His expertise in raising and investing capital, alongside his extensive experience in acquisitions and asset dispositions, as well as REIT accounting practices and tax structuring, will help to ensure proper financial management of UDF IV.



NexPoint is nominating Edward N. Constantino and Julie E. Silcock as Class II trustees with three-year terms eligible for re-election in 2027, and Paul S. Broaddus and John A. Good as Class III trustees with one-year terms eligible for re-election in 2025.

As UDF IV's largest shareholder, NexPoint has been working for over four years to establish proper oversight and accountability at UDF IV. In making its nominations, NexPoint provided the following comment:

"Now that four of UDF IV's incumbent trustees must stand for election following a court order, shareholders finally have the chance to take action to address the company's corporate governance failures and dramatic multi-year diminution of shareholder value. With our proposed Trustees, shareholders can elect a Board that will represent shareholders' interests and find opportunities to provide a path to value recapture/creation and, ultimately, liquidity. Our nominees have decades of REIT and asset management experience and a strong track record of upholding their fiduciary duties. If elected, we believe they will restore integrity, accountability, and transparency at UDF IV while working to recover lost value.

"Our efforts have already delivered significant victories for shareholders, including securing this upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting, and our trustee nominees will work to enact further positive changes. After years of opaque accounting and financial reporting, stagnant real estate developments, and the misuse of shareholder funds, shareholders should seize this moment to reclaim their rightful ownership of UDF IV and support these highly qualified nominees."

NexPoint believes that UDF IV's incumbent trustees have entrenched themselves through a systematic disenfranchisement of voters and have stifled any attempt by shareholders to drive meaningful change. Despite the convictions and subsequent incarcerations of several of UDF IV's founders and former management team, the trustees have continued to resist shareholder calls for transparency, accountability, and reform. NexPoint believes there are numerous examples of governance abuses at UDF IV, including:

The trustees have thwarted shareholder initiatives for accountability through acts of poor governance, including amending Company bylaws to prevent the fair nomination and election of trustees who genuinely represent shareholders' interests.

The so-called independent trustees have shown disregard for shareholder democracy: three have not stood for election since 2015, and one has never been elected by shareholders at all.

The trustees have inexplicably allowed the Company's advisor and much of the former management team to remain in place, despite a history of criminal fraud at the company.

at the company. The trustees also appear to have supported former management in using shareholder funds to cover legal fees for their criminal cases, uses which NexPoint believes to be in violation of their fiduciary duty and ethical standards.

The trustees have allowed the Company's assets to be concentrated with one borrower who has a history of not performing its obligations and using this concentration to influence the actions of the Company.

NexPoint encourages shareholders to visit udfaccountability.com and complete the contact form to receive ongoing updates about the Company and the upcoming Annual Meeting, including about the meeting date once it has been set by the Company. Shareholders can also contact NexPoint via email at [email protected].

Additional information about NexPoint's nominees can be found at udfaccountability.com/nominees.

