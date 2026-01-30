NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102)

Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share Return of

Capital Per

Share 3/14/2025 3/14/2025 3/31/2025 $0.51000 $0.00000 $0.51000 6/16/2025 6/16/2025 6/302025 $0.51000 $0.00000 $0.51000 9/15/2025 9/15/2025 9/30/2025 $0.51000 $0.00000 $0.51000 12/15/2025 12/15/2025 12/31/2025 $0.53000 $0.00000 $0.53000



Totals $2.06000 $0.00000 $2.06000





100.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 %

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

