NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Jan 30, 2026, 17:00 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102)

Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Return of
Capital Per
Share

3/14/2025

3/14/2025

3/31/2025

$0.51000

$0.00000

$0.51000

6/16/2025

6/16/2025

6/302025

$0.51000

$0.00000

$0.51000

9/15/2025

9/15/2025

9/30/2025

$0.51000

$0.00000

$0.51000

12/15/2025

12/15/2025

12/31/2025

$0.53000

$0.00000

$0.53000


Totals

$2.06000

$0.00000

$2.06000



100.00 %

0.00 %

100.00 %

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen (Thomas) Giffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

