NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2020.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Investor Relations

[email protected]

972-628-4024

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

