NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

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NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Apr 28, 2026, 08:15 ET

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.53 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on June 30, 2026, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2026.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
Kristen Griffith
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

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