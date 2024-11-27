NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Completes Refinancings of 17 Properties

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the closing of 17-property agency mortgage refinancings through J.P. Morgan Chase Bank ("JP Morgan").

With the closing of these 17 loan agreements, and together with the 17 loan agreements previously entered on October 1, 2024, the Company has refinanced 34 loans for total gross proceeds of $1.469 billion, which, in the aggregate, represents approximately 97.8% of the Company's total outstanding debt. Notably, NXRT agreed to refinance at interest rate pricing improved from prior terms. This refinancing activity extends the Company's weighted average debt maturity schedule to approximately 6.82 years (from approximately 5.54 years) – after this refinancing activity, debt maturing through 2028 equates to approximately 2.2% of total debt (down from approximately 33% previously).

Holistically, these refinancings are expected to reduce NXRT's weighted average interest rate on total debt by 48 bps to 5.65% before the impact of interest rate swap contracts. Accounting for the hedging impact of the swaps, NXRT's adjusted weighted average interest rate is expected to be reduced from 3.44% to 2.95%. With the completion of these refinancings, the Company has no meaningful debt maturities until 2028.

"NXRT is pleased to announce the completion of the second half of this significant refinancing initiative, continuing to fortify our balance sheet and strengthen our relationship with JP Morgan. We identified this refinancing opportunity early in the year and we are thrilled to deliver what we believe to be a building block for growth and an excellent result for shareholders." said Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer.

Outstanding Debt Details





















Mortgage Debt





















The following table contains summary information concerning the mortgage debt of the Company as of November 26, 2024 ($ in 000s):

Operating Properties

Type

Term

(months)

Outstanding

Principal (1)

Interest Rate (2)

Maturity Date

Arbors on Forest Ridge

Floating

84

$ 17,307

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Cutter's Point

Floating

84

18,994

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) The Summit at Sabal Park

Floating

84

26,735

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Courtney Cove

Floating

84

31,596

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) The Preserve at Terrell Mill

Floating

84

74,341

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Versailles

Floating

84

26,108

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Seasons 704 Apartments

Floating

84

33,960

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Madera Point

Floating

84

29,676

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Venue at 8651

Floating

84

24,620

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Parc500

Floating

84

30,012

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Rockledge Apartments

Floating

84

78,444

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Atera Apartments

Floating

84

38,555

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Torreyana Apartments

Floating

84

43,153

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Bloom

Floating

84

60,848

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Bella Solara

Floating

84

37,772

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Fairways at San Marcos

Floating

84

55,056

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) Creekside at Matthews

Floating

84

28,703

5.68 %

12/1/2031 (3) The Venue on Camelback

Floating

84

36,465

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista

Floating

84

56,220

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Cornerstone

Floating

84

45,815

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Versailles II

Floating

84

15,706

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Brandywine I & II

Floating

84

59,526

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Bella Vista

Floating

84

37,400

5.68 %

9/30/2031

The Enclave

Floating

84

33,440

5.68 %

9/30/2031

The Heritage

Floating

84

29,810

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Summers Landing

Floating

84

14,135

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Residences at Glenview Reserve

Floating

84

33,271

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Avant at Pembroke Pines

Floating

84

248,185

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Arbors of Brentwood

Floating

84

39,977

5.68 %

9/30/2031

The Verandas at Lake Norman

Floating

84

30,113

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Six Forks Station

Floating

84

30,430

5.68 %

9/30/2031

High House at Cary

Floating

84

32,478

5.68 %

9/30/2031

The Adair

Floating

84

33,229

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Estates on Maryland

Floating

84

37,345

5.68 %

9/30/2031

Residences at West Place

Fixed

120

33,817

4.24 %

10/1/2028













$ 1,503,242

5.65 %







(1) Mortgage debt that is non-recourse to the Company and encumbers the multifamily properties. (2) Interest rate is based on a reference rate plus an applicable margin, except for fixed-rate mortgage debt. 30-Day Average SOFR was 4.69% as of November 25, 2024. (3) The Company finalized a 7-year term refinance on 17 properties at SOFR plus a 1.09% margin. The refinance closed on November 26, 2024.

Interest Rate Swap Agreements

As of November 26, 2024, the Company had the following outstanding interest rate swaps that were designated as cash flow hedges of interest rate risk (dollars in thousands):

Effective Date

Termination Date

Counterparty

Notional Amount



Fixed Rate (1)



September 1, 2019

September 1, 2026

KeyBank



100,000





1.4620 %

September 1, 2019

September 1, 2026

KeyBank



125,000





1.3020 %

January 3, 2020

September 1, 2026

KeyBank



92,500





1.6090 %

March 4, 2020

June 1, 2026

Truist



100,000





0.8200 %

June 1, 2021

September 1, 2026

KeyBank



200,000





0.8450 %

June 1, 2021

September 1, 2026

KeyBank



200,000





0.9530 %

March 1, 2022

March 1, 2025

Truist



145,000





0.5730 %

March 1, 2022

March 1, 2025

Truist



105,000





0.6140 %















1,067,500





0.9807 % (2)

(1) The floating rate option for the interest rate swaps is the daily compounded average of SOFR plus a 0.11448% adjustment ("Adjusted SOFR"). As of November 25, 2024, Adjusted SOFR was 4.69%. (2) Represents the weighted average fixed rate of the interest rate swaps.

As of November 26, 2024 we had total indebtedness of $1.503 billion at an adjusted weighted average interest rate of 5.65%, of which $1.469 billion was debt with a floating interest rate. Interest rate swap agreements effectively covered 72.6% of our $1.469 billion of floating rate mortgage debt outstanding. For purposes of calculating the adjusted weighted average interest rate of the total indebtedness, we have included the weighted average fixed rate of 0.9807% for Adjusted SOFR on the $1.1 billion notional amount of interest rate swap agreements that we have entered into as of November 26, 2024.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "expect," "will," "plan" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected reduction in NXRT's weighted average interest rate before and after the effect of interest rate swaps, the belief that the refinancings will continue to fortify our balance sheet and strengthen our relationship with JP Morgan and the belief that the refinancings is a building block for growth. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kristen Griffith

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.