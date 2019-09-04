NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Provides Update on Hurricane Dorian

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced today that the Company's apartment communities located throughout Florida, including the newly acquired Pembroke Apartments, continue to have stabilized occupancies and as of the time of this release, have not sustained any material damage. The Company plans to provide additional updates in the event of a material change.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

