NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

NXRT Reports Net Income of $26.4 million; $49.4 million of Capital Recycling Activity and Full Repayment of the Drawn Balance on the Corporate Credit Facility

DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported Net Income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $26.3M , $18.9M , $19.6M and $22.6M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO of $(3.9)M , $19.3M , $18.6M and $21.0M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

reported Net Income, FFO , Core FFO and AFFO of , , and , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended , compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO of , , and , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended . For the three months ended March 31, 2024 , Q1 Same Store properties 3 total revenue, NOI 2 and occupancy increased 3.6%, 4.0% and 30 bps respectively, and average effective rent decreased 0.4% from the prior year period.

, Q1 Same Store properties total revenue, NOI and occupancy increased 3.6%, 4.0% and 30 bps respectively, and average effective rent decreased 0.4% from the prior year period. The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 37 properties held as of March 31, 2024 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 13,376 units 4 , was $1,511 , while physical occupancy was 94.6%.

(the "Portfolio"), consisting of 13,376 units , was , while physical occupancy was 94.6%. NXRT paid a first quarter dividend of $0.46242 per share of common stock on March 28, 2024 .

per share of common stock on . During the first quarter, NXRT completed the sale of Old Farm for a sales price of $103.0 million .

. On March 5, 2024 , NXRT fully repaid the remaining drawn balance of $24.0 million on its Corporate Credit Facility.

, NXRT fully repaid the remaining drawn balance of on its Corporate Credit Facility. During the first quarter, for the properties in our Portfolio, we completed 59 full and partial upgrades and leased 59 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $240 and a 21.8% ROI 5 .

and a 21.8% ROI . Since inception, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 8,593 full and partial, 4,829 kitchen and laundry appliances and 11,614 technology packages, resulting in a $170 , $39 and $43 average monthly rental increase per unit and a 20.9%, 51.4% and 37.4% ROI, respectively.

(1) In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. (2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release. (3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 35 properties encompassing 12,961 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (our "Q1 Same Store" properties). The same store unit count excludes 23 units that are currently down due to casualty events (Rockledge: 20 units, Bella Solara: 1 unit, Bloom: 1 unit and Torreyana: 1 unit). (4) Total number of units owned in our Portfolio as of March 31, 2024 is 13,399, however 23 units that are currently down due to casualty events (Rockledge: 20 units, Bella Solara: 1 unit, Bloom: 1 unit and Torreyana: 1 unit). (5) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.





First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were $67.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $69.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024, compared to for the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $26.3 million , or income of $1.00 per diluted share, which included $24.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of $(3.9) million , or loss of $(0.15) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, which included $23.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

, or income of per diluted share, which included of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of , or loss of per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, which included of depreciation and amortization expense. The change in our net income of $26.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to our net loss of $(3.9) million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 primarily relates to an increase in gain on sale of real estate and a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense.

for the three months ended as compared to our net loss of for the three months ended primarily relates to an increase in gain on sale of real estate and a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense. For the first quarter of 2024, NOI was $41.1 million on 37 properties, compared to $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 on 40 properties.

on 37 properties, compared to for the first quarter of 2023 on 40 properties. For the first quarter of 2024, Q1 Same Store NOI increased 4.0% to $39.2 million , compared to $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

, compared to for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, FFO totaled $18.9 million , or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million , or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, Core FFO totaled $19.6 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million , or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, AFFO totaled $22.6 million , or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $21.0 million , or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended March 31,













2024



2023



% Change

Net income (loss)

$ 26,402



$ (3,898)



N/M

Depreciation and amortization



24,323





23,266





4.5 % Gain on sales of real estate



(31,709)





—





0.0 % Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(75)





(73)





2.7 % FFO attributable to common stockholders



18,941





19,295





-1.8 %

























FFO per share - basic

$ 0.74



$ 0.75





-2.3 % FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.72



$ 0.74





-2.9 %

























(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



546





(122)



N/M

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



33





(1,706)



N/M

Casualty losses (gains)



(199)





814



N/M

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



330





330





0.0 % Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(2)





2



N/M

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



19,649





18,613





5.6 %

























Core FFO per share - basic

$ 0.76



$ 0.73





5.1 % Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.75



$ 0.71





4.4 %

























Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



387





437





-11.4 % Equity-based compensation expense



2,547





1,966





29.6 % Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(12)





(9)





33.3 % AFFO attributable to common stockholders



22,571





21,007





7.4 %

























AFFO per share - basic

$ 0.88



$ 0.82





6.9 % AFFO per share - diluted

$ 0.86



$ 0.81





6.3 %

























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,721





25,599





0.5 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)

26,354





26,075





1.1 %

























Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.46242



$ 0.42





10.1 %

























Net income (loss) Coverage - diluted (2) 2.16x



-0.36x



N/M

FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.55x



1.76x





-11.8 % Core FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.61x



1.70x





-5.1 % AFFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.85x



1.92x





-3.4 %





(1) The Company uses actual diluted weighted average common shares outstanding when in a dilutive position for FFO, Core FFO and AFFO. (2) Indicates coverage ratio of Net Income (Loss)/FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.





Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (7) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees and (8) equity in earnings of affiliate. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, if applicable, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the amount attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as gain on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains (losses), the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Q1 Same Store NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2024



2023



Net income (loss)

$ 26,402



$ (3,898)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



1,743





1,889



Corporate general and administrative expenses



4,614





3,367



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

33





(1,706)



Casualty loss (gain)



(199)





814



Property general and administrative expenses (2)

983





781



Depreciation and amortization



24,323





23,266



Interest expense



14,391





16,739



Equity in earnings of affiliate



(38)





—



Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



546





(122)



Gain on sales of real estate



(31,709)





—



NOI

$ 41,089



$ 41,130



Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues



(3,885)





(8,041)



Operating expenses



2,015





4,660



Operating income



(3)





(58)



Same Store NOI

$ 39,216



$ 37,691









(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.





Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,498,277



$ 1,621,634

Credit facilities



—





57,000

Total Debt



1,498,277





1,678,634

Adjustments to arrive at net debt:















Cash and cash equivalents



(37,234)





(14,142)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(2,907)





(6,988)

Net Debt

$ 1,458,136



$ 1,657,504

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,288,136



$ 2,777,504

Leverage Ratio (Total Debt to Market Capitalization plus Total Debt)



64 %



60 % Leverage Ratio (Net Debt to Enterprise Value)



64 %



60 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization plus Net Debt.





Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI to net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented below (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2024



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024





Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)

Net income

$ 18,524



$ 10,380

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



7,675





1,910

Corporate general and administrative expenses



18,135





4,693

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

4,818





1,130

Depreciation and amortization



99,127





24,525

Interest expense



57,140





14,268

Casualty-related recoveries



—





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



805





258

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(240)





(60)

Gain on sales of real estate



(49,427)





(18,457)

NOI (3) $ 156,557



$ 38,647

Less Non-Same Store















Revenues (4)

(7,016)









Operating expenses (4)

3,194









Same Store NOI (4) $ 152,735















(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and second quarter 2024 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and second quarter 2024 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2024 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) FY 2024 NOI Guidance considers the forecast disposition of Radbourne Lake and considers a commensurate volume of capital recycling. (4) Year-over-year growth for the Full Year 2024 pro forma Same Store pool (35 properties).





The following table reconciles our NOI to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,







2023



2022



2023



Net income (loss)

$ 44,433



$ (9,291)



$ 18,421



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:

























Advisory and administrative fees



7,645





7,547





1,863



Corporate general and administrative expenses



16,663





14,670





3,920



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(2,214)





1,119





(882)



Casualty gains



856





(2,506)





(124)



Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





—





—



Property general and administrative expenses (2)

3,701





3,600





1,005



Depreciation and amortization



95,186





97,648





24,251



Interest expense



67,106





50,587





18,256



Equity in earnings of affiliate



(205)





—





(28)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,409





8,734





316



Gain on sales of real estate



(67,926)





(14,684)





(24,836)



NOI

$ 167,404



$ 157,424



$ 42,162









(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.





The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2024





Mid-Point

Net income

$ 18,524

Depreciation and amortization



99,127

Gain on sales of real estate



(49,427)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(295)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



67,929

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.66











Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



805

Casualty-related recoveries



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



872

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(2)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



69,604

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.72











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,656

Equity-based compensation expense



10,395

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(48)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



81,607

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 3.19











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,559







(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 25.6 million for the full year 2024.





The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Year Ended December 31,



2023



2022



Net income (loss)

$ 44,433



$ (9,291)



Depreciation and amortization



95,186





97,648



Gain on sales of real estate



(67,926)





(14,684)



Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(273)





(276)



FFO attributable to common stockholders



71,420





73,397























FFO per share - basic

$ 2.78



$ 2.87



FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.72



$ 2.81























Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,409





8,734



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(2,214)





1,119



Casualty losses (gains)



856





(2,506)



Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





—



Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



1,321





1,083



Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(8)





(31)



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



73,534





81,796























Core FFO per share - basic

$ 2.87



$ 3.19



Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.80



$ 3.13























Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,624





1,696



Equity-based compensation expense



9,287





7,911



Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(41)





(37)



AFFO attributable to common stockholders



84,404





91,366























AFFO per share - basic

$ 3.29



$ 3.57



AFFO per share - diluted

$ 3.22



$ 3.49























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,654





25,610



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



26,245





26,151











