NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Present at Raymond James' Institutional Investors Conference

DALLAS, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, and Matt McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. A copy of the meeting materials will be posted to NXRT's website (www.nexpointliving.com) the morning of the presentation.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

