Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Announces SEC Declares Effective its S-1 Registration Statement

Company prices and commences a public offering of 40 million shares

MIDLAND, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, announced today that it has priced and commenced a public offering of up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share at an offering price of $15.00 per share, less the placement agent fee. Roth Capital Partners is acting as placement agent of the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness, provide funding for the repurchase of the outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock as well as for general corporate purposes, which include funding working capital and operating expenses.

The offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-269366) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 28, 2026. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners by telephone at 1-949-720-5773.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of common stock of Next Bridge or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares of common stock or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore south Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.

Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this, visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the Email Alert / Investor Form. You may also choose to follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC

1-949-720-5773

Investor Relations Contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.