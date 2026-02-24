Next Era Legal Brings Its Embedded Counsel Model to the Home Services Industry

Fractional General Counsel Model Expands to Support HVAC Roll-ups, Franchise Growth, and Multi-state Operators

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consolidation accelerates across the home services sector, Next Era Legal is formally extending its embedded Fractional General Counsel (FGC) model to trade-based operators. The move follows the firm's work with a 14-brand, private equity-backed HVAC platform and growing demand from franchise and multi-state service organizations.

As home service platforms consolidate and scale, they face unique legal hurdles like complex franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) to managing labor compliance across multi-state footprints. Next Era Legal's model addresses these challenges by embedding legal experts directly into the leadership teams of trade-based organizations.

"Many legal teams approach the trades from a high-level, academic perspective, but our clients need partners who understand the day-to-day realities of dispatch, technicians, and multi-unit scaling," said Eric Proos, founding partner at Next Era Legal. "By focusing on home services, we're able to bridge the gap between sophisticated PE-level reporting and the operational grit required to run a successful trade brand."

Proven Expertise in the Trades

The firm's expansion is anchored by its success in streamlining legal operations for large-scale home service providers. The CEO of a 14-brand HVAC portfolio recently noted that they selected Next Era Legal specifically because the firm "knows the trades" better than traditional legal teams, offering a level of industry-specific intuition that accelerates deal cycles and operational growth.

Key areas of impact for the Home Services FGC model include:

Franchise System Development: Building the legal infrastructure for emerging brands to scale through franchising, including FDD management and franchisee relations.

M&A Readiness for PE Portfolios: Managing the legal "connective tissue" between private equity sponsors and brand-level leadership to ensure compliance and exit-readiness.

Legal Operations: Establishing legal workflows to ensure legal involvement throughout the company is as efficient as possible. The legal operations decrease the lag businesses have experienced.

Commitment to the Home Services Community

Reflecting on its deep commitment to the sector, Next Era Legal will be attending ServiceTitan's Pantheon in Orlando, Florida, for the second consecutive year. The firm will engage with industry leaders to discuss how fractional legal operations can reduce friction for high-growth residential and commercial service providers.

"Our goal is to be more than just a law firm. We want to be the engine that allows home service founders and PE sponsors to scale without being slowed down by legal bottlenecks," added Jeff Monahan, founding partner. "Whether it's an HVAC roll-up or an exterior washing franchise, we provide the executive-level counsel required to win in this market."

Visit www.nexteralegal.com to schedule a strategy session or download one of the firm's legal guides tailored for the home services industry.

About Next Era Legal

Next Era Legal provides business-first counsel to mid-sized companies and real estate operators. The firm's Fractional GC program combines seasoned attorneys with modern legal operations to deliver faster contracting, better risk control, and clear reporting to the C-suite. Core industries include home and industrial services, highly regulated industries, and commercial real estate. Learn more at nexteralegal.com .

