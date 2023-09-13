Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education to grow by USD 2.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, Blackboard Inc., Blue Sky eLearn, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. to be key players of the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is estimated to grow by USD 2.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.66%. The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education are Blackboard Inc., Blue Sky eLearn, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, Growth Engineering Technologies Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Learning Pool, LearnWorlds CY Ltd., Moodle Pty Ltd., N2N Services Inc., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SkyPrep Inc., Tovuti Inc., and Liquid Web LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Blackboard Inc: The company offers next gen Learning Management System (LMS) for higher education namely Blackboard Learn LMS.

The company offers next gen Learning Management System (LMS) for higher education namely Blackboard Learn LMS. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence AI due to the well-developed infrastructure in the region. Hence, the region has an increasing demand for qualified professionals. Additionally, there is an increasing investment by institutes in the training of their students in order to achieve operational efficiency. As a result, several institutions and individuals are increasingly spending a lot on IT training. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver-

The need for cost-effective LMS for higher education drives the market growth during the forecast period. Several conventional LMS installations are causing serious challenges and issues for colleges and universities. These institutions are facing significant challenges with outdated features and functional problems, along with the traditional LMSs' lack of support and high costs. In addition, a majority of LMS implementation cycles in the higher education segment are nearing contract expiration in developed nations like the US, which is fuelling the demand for new LMS. Factors such as the increasing need for efficient LMS and the ongoing rise of learning models, including flipped classrooms and CBE are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trend -

The rise in learning experiences using SMAC is a key trend in the global next-gen learning management system (LMS) market, during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Difficulty in customization of LMS is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By deployment (on-cloud and on-premise), and application (blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics).

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The US - test preparation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,718.64 million. It also extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and k-12), learning method (blended and online), and product (university exams, certifications exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams). The rising popularity of personalized test preparation is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The healthcare education solutions market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,307.36 million. It also extensively covers market segmentation by delivery (classroom-based and e-learning), end-user (physician and non-physician), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio