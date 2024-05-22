Next-Gen Resident Lifestyle App Customer Blueprint® Debuts at Lakewood Ranch

Developed by Cecilian Partners, the all-in-one community management platform sets a new standard for resident engagement

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood Ranch, America's top-selling master planned community, has launched Customer Blueprint®, the first integrated digital platform for resident engagement and community management. Developed by proptech firm Cecilian Partners, this groundbreaking tool underscores Lakewood Ranch's commitment to innovating an exceptional resident experience.

"We made the investment in CBP for Lakewood Ranch for numerous reasons, but predominantly because of its feedback mechanism that helps shape the resident experience while keeping the lifestyle component dynamic," said Laura Cole, Senior Vice President of Lakewood Ranch Communities. "The ability to gauge residents' observations and reactions helps us give users a tangible feeling of being part of a community."

The app has been downloaded more than 2,500 times, with residents logging in an average of 2.2 times per day.

A Centralized Lifestyle & Management Hub

Part of Cecilian's Residential OS™, Customer Blueprint features a white-label app and website that bring all the critical elements of the resident experience into one place. Residents can access everything from event tickets and facility reservations to details about amenities and local activities. Prospective residents can also register with tailored access, to get more information about a community they're interested in.

On the backend, a single, streamlined operating hub consolidates content management and administrative tasks, facilitates payments, and enables direct communication with residents. The hub also provides real-time insights on user interests and behaviors.

"With MyLWR.com, we're excited to provide a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for our community," said Keith Pandeloglou, President and CEO of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities. "In just a few short months, there are upwards of 4,000 residents and 1,500 nonresidents registered – and the number of users keeps climbing!"

User engagement metrics further reflect the platform's effectiveness. The app has been downloaded more than 2,500 times since launch, with residents logging in an average of 2.2 times per day. As users grow and more data is collected, the better Lakewood Ranch can learn and respond to residents' evolving needs – a key part of the company's customer-focused strategy.

"MyLWR.com is a game-changer for our operations," Pandeloglou said. "We're now able to track key metrics and make data-driven decisions to improve our community amenities and programs."

Innovation with Impact

For years, Lakewood Ranch has collaborated with Cecilian Partners to help pioneer proptech solutions that revolutionize how master planned communities operate. The introduction of Customer Blueprint is a testament to this longstanding partnership and shared vision.

"Lakewood Ranch is the fastest-selling multi-generational community in the nation because of their commitment to resident experience and innovation," said Philip Worland, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Cecilian. "Partnering with Laura and team was key to bringing Customer Blueprint to life."

He explained why Lakewood Ranch was a critical proving ground. "We get to field-test new features with a team that knows exactly what it takes to be successful in one of the country's most complex and forward-thinking planned communities," Worland said.

He added, "It gives us the perfect platform to scale this important product across the industry."

For more information about the new Customer Blueprint platform, visit https://www.cecilianpartners.com/products/customer-blueprint .

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to modernize their digital footprint, from land to lots to homes to residents. Cecilian's community development software, 3D maps, data solutions, and resident engagement platforms simplify placemaking and elevate the homebuying experience. Learn more at cecilianpartners.com .

