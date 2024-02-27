Proptech Leader Cecilian Partners Ranks No. 48 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a growth rate of 384%, Cecilian Partners vaulted to the top 25% of the Inc. Regionals list

NEW HOPE, Pa. , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Cecilian Partners is No. 48 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across nine states in the Northeast. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this list spotlights the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses.

"Being part of the Inc. 5000 list has long been a goal of mine. One of my favorite business leaders, Kevin Plank of Under Armour, first graced the cover of Inc. 21 years ago, and again when I was there in 2016 – when the firm was booming and his energy infused the entire organization. I've always felt that Inc. does a great job of recognizing entrepreneurs at crucial stages of growth," said John Cecilian, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Cecilian Partners.

Since its founding in 2019, Cecilian has focused on new homes, the fastest-growing segment in residential real estate.

He continued, "It's wonderful to have a national publication that goes beyond the 'pay to play' mentality to recognize the immense efforts of companies and entrepreneurs. To qualify for this recognition, you have to pull back the curtain on your leadership and your finances – you're either for real, or you're not."

Cecilian Partners secured its ranking with a 2-year growth rate of 384%. Since its founding in 2019, Cecilian has focused on new homes, the fastest-growing segment in residential real estate. The firm's unique software suite digitizes the entire land and property development process, and its software platform has become the technology standard for master planned communities across the US.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list showed a remarkable growth rate across all industries. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84%; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7B to the region's economy.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media, emphasized the honorees' achievements. "These are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries," Hagerman said. "Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast.

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to completely modernize their digital footprint. The firm's community development software, 3D mapping technology, data management solutions, and resident engagement platforms simplify placemaking and elevate the homebuying experience. For more information, visit cecilianpartners.com or the Linkedin Company Page .

