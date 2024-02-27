Proptech Leader Cecilian Partners Ranks No. 48 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Cecilian Partners

27 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

With a growth rate of 384%, Cecilian Partners vaulted to the top 25% of the Inc. Regionals list

NEW HOPE, Pa. , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Cecilian Partners is No. 48 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across nine states in the Northeast. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this list spotlights the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses.

Continue Reading

"Being part of the Inc. 5000 list has long been a goal of mine. One of my favorite business leaders, Kevin Plank of Under Armour, first graced the cover of Inc. 21 years ago, and again when I was there in 2016 – when the firm was booming and his energy infused the entire organization. I've always felt that Inc. does a great job of recognizing entrepreneurs at crucial stages of growth," said John Cecilian, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Cecilian Partners. 

He continued, "It's wonderful to have a national publication that goes beyond the 'pay to play' mentality to recognize the immense efforts of companies and entrepreneurs. To qualify for this recognition, you have to pull back the curtain on your leadership and your finances – you're either for real, or you're not."

Cecilian Partners secured its ranking with a 2-year growth rate of 384%. Since its founding in 2019, Cecilian has focused on new homes, the fastest-growing segment in residential real estate. The firm's unique software suite digitizes the entire land and property development process, and its software platform has become the technology standard for master planned communities across the US.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list showed a remarkable growth rate across all industries. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84%; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7B to the region's economy.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media, emphasized the honorees' achievements. "These are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries," Hagerman said. "Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast.

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to completely modernize their digital footprint. The firm's community development software, 3D mapping technology, data management solutions, and resident engagement platforms simplify placemaking and elevate the homebuying experience. For more information, visit cecilianpartners.com or the Linkedin Company Page.

SOURCE Cecilian Partners

Also from this source

Cecilian Partners Secures Growth Funding from Dallas-Based Venture Capital Firm Perot Jain

Cecilian Partners Secures Growth Funding from Dallas-Based Venture Capital Firm Perot Jain

On the heels of its recent $11M Series A raise, Cecilian Partners today announced that it has secured growth capital from Perot Jain, the leading...
Proptech Firm Cecilian Partners Secures $11M Series A Funding Round

Proptech Firm Cecilian Partners Secures $11M Series A Funding Round

Cecilian Partners, a leading proptech firm providing end-to-end digital solutions for home builders and land developers, today announced that it has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.