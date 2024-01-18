Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis Advancements Report 2024 - Enabling Precision Medicine through High-precision Sequencing Approaches

The "Advancements in Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Research Publication Unveils Cutting-Edge Developments in Genomic Analysis and NGS Applications

Sequencing technologies have evolved over the years to harness the value of the human genome and dive deep into DNA and RNA sequences which offer immense knowledge of human biology. From Sanger sequencing to next-generation sequencing, technologies and chemistries have improved/advanced to reduce costs and ensure faster timelines. NGS has integrated itself into basic life science research to understand disease biology for drug development and diagnostics.

Developments in NGS chemistries such as single-molecule real-time sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, nanopore sequencing, ion and semiconductor technology, in addition to miniaturization of sequencing instrumentation and automation of NGS, boost the adoption of NGS across biological labs.

Whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, whole exome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, and single-cell RNA sequencing have all found specific applications across omics where they accurately indicate and identify structural variants, SNPs, genetic variations, pathogen detection, patient stratification, drug discovery, and so on.

The NGS market is now witnessing a rise in emerging players that offer improved chemistries and instrumentation to deliver low-cost whole genome sequencing, increasing adoption across geographies and driving precision medicine. Technological advancement of AI-/ML-powered platforms for analyzing sequencing data is helping analyze and interpret large volumes of sequencing data within hours. NGS plays a key role in data-driven clinical medicine and will continue to improve the global healthcare system.

The analytics covers developments in NGS and genomic analysis platforms that will make whole genome sequencing more accessible and accelerate early clinical decisions for better health outcomes.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Affordable Sequencing Services
  • Clinical Metagenomics for Low- and Middle-income Countries
  • Platform Security and Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers Analysis
  • Growth Restraints Analysis
  • Key Findings
  • Global Trends In Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis

Technology Innovations and R&D Scenario in Next-generation Sequencing and Genomic Analysis

  • The Evolution of Sequencing Methods
  • Key Focus Areas Leading to Improvements in Advanced Sequencing Technologies
  • The Growing Significance of NGS and its Capabilities
  • Technology Intervention Improving C
  • Evolution of NGS from Pyrosequencing to Advanced NGS
  • NGS Sequencing Chemistries and Their Adoption
  • Types of NGS Chemistries
  • Leading Industry Stakeholder Landscape and the NGS Platforms
  • Ongoing Sequencing Technology Developments of Market Leaders
  • Strategies that Improve Genomic Outcomes
  • Emerging Market Players Focus on Automation, AI integration and Improving Sequencing Chemistries
  • Approaches for Accurate and Fast Nucleic Acid Sequencing Using NGS
  • Trends in NGS Approaches and Genome Analysis
  • Advances in Robotics, Liquid handling and Library Preparation Advance NGS Automation Systems
  • Key Enablers Focusing on Automation for NGS
  • Role of AI in Driving Genomic Analysis
  • Key Players Focusing on AI, Bioinformatics Platforms For NGS Analysis
  • Industry Landscape of NGS Sequencing Providers and Integrated Services

Applications

  • Growing Adoption of NGS in Various Applications
  • NGS and Genomic Analysis Improving Mutational Analysis and Biomarker Discovery for Disease Diagnosis
  • Growing NGS Collaboration and Technology Platforms to Develop Rapid-NGS-based Diagnostic Tests
  • NGS And Genomic Analysis Improving Predictive Analysis for Precision Medicine
  • Key Players Focusing on NGS driven Precision Medicine
  • NGS And Genomic Analysis Improving
  • Growing NGS - Based Drug Discovery Companies
  • The Road Ahead for Next-generation Sequencing

R&D Collaborations

  • A Growing Network Acquisition to Improve NGS Capabilities
  • Global Public Funding and Consortium Efforts to Encourage Technology Knowledge and Collaboration

