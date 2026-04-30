Next Generation Additive Technology: Infineum P6895 Approved Against Stellantis' New FPW9.55535/03 Specification

ABINGDON, England, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineum, a global leader in specialty chemicals for lubricants and fuels, has obtained the official approval for the new Stellantis FPW9.55535/03 standard with its Infineum P6895 additive technology. With this milestone, Infineum P6895 enables all oil marketers to bring Stellantis-approved products to market with confidence. This supports brand protection, warranty assurance and reliable performance delivery, reinforcing Infineum's commitment to innovation, high performance, and sustainability for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis FPW9.55535/03 is a next-generation engine oil specification designed to deliver superior protection, fuel economy and durability for today's engines. With increasingly complex requirements across OEM and industry standards, official approvals provide a clear, trusted route for oil marketers and end-users. This ensures that the lubricant has been validated to the OEM's specification.

Importantly for customers, Stellantis FPW9.55535/03 is designed to be backward compatible with several legacy Stellantis/PSA and Opel/Vauxhall specifications. This will help simplify product portfolios, and support both new and existing vehicle fleets. Infineum P6895 is approved against FPW9.55535/03 and backward compatible with PSA B71 2297, PSA B71 2290, OV 040 1547–G30 and OV D30 5W-30, enabling broad coverage across the Stellantis parc.

Andrea Ghionzoli, Head of Operational Marketing for EMEA at Infineum, said: "We are proud to be the first to achieve official Stellantis FPW9.55535/03 approval with a product that is available to all oil marketers. Infineum P6895 has demonstrated outstanding performance even in the most demanding Stellantis tests. This milestone means our customers can move quickly and confidently to deliver against Stellantis' latest requirements, backed by an approval that oil marketers and end-users can trust."

Infineum P6895 has been commercial since 2023, combining proven performance in internal combustion and hybrid engines, with the flexibility and sustainability options customers increasingly value. For more information, contact your local Infineum representative or visit www.infineum.com

About Infineum

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions.

Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels.

By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors.

More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together.

For more information, visit www.infineum.com

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