Next Generation Baby Monitors: The Future of the Market to 2025 -- Rising Population of Tech-Savvy Millennial Parents
May 16, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Baby Monitors Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Next Generation Baby Monitors market size is expected to increase from USD 599.12 Million in 2017 to USD 1,237.84 Million in 2025 with a CAGR of 9.55% over the forecast period (2018-2025). It is also expected to grow with a Y-O-Y growth rate of 9.9% in the year 2025 when compared to the previous year.
Rising population of tech-savvy millennial parents along with an increase in preterm births and fetal deaths coupled with growing popularity of consumer health, is propelling the growth in global market for next generation baby monitors. The maternal and infant care digital health solutions market is attracting visionary investors backed by the rising trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into health IT and other connected health systems which in turn is driving the next generation baby monitors market during the forecast period.
According to 2017 ILOSTAT database, 48.69 million women were present in the workforce across the globe which is anticipated to impel growth in the next generation baby monitors market across the globe in the forecast period.
The global Audio Baby Monitors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Global Audio Baby Monitors segment is expected to reach USD 273.56 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 147.98 Million in 2017.
The cost related advantage of audio next generation baby monitors will lead to a steady demand from cost-sensitive buyers across the developing regions over the forecast period. The comparative decline in demand due to audio baby monitor's limited set of features offering is attributed to showcase a relative slower growth rate.
Philips and Angelcare are amidst the most prominent audio monitors brand with products such as Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor and Angelcare Movement and Sound Monitor range.
The North American Next Generation Baby Monitors market size is expected to increase from USD 240.85 Million in 2017 to USD 505.04 Million in 2025 with a CAGR of 9.75% over the forecast period (2018-2025). It is also expected to grow with a Y-O-Y growth rate of 10.10% in the year 2025 when compared to the previous year.
WHO reported that in 2017 there were 27 deaths under the age of five in per 1000 deaths in United States along with 23 infant deaths per 1000 deaths and 15 neonatal deaths in every 1000 deaths across the region, which is expected to impact the next generation baby monitors market on the back of increased expenses by new parents for baby care as well as infant safety.
Additionally, rising awareness regarding technologically advanced devices for greater parental ease as well as rising prevalence of savvy parent population is expected to serve as a key factor in the North American next generation baby monitors market during the forecast period.
Moreover, growing number of parent population demanding for child surveillance from workplaces across the region with rising number of working parents will drive the next generation baby monitors market sturdily.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)
3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
4. Executive Summary-Global Next Generation Baby Monitors Market
5. Market taxonomy
5.1. Market taxonomy
6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
7. Industry Analysis
7.1. Porter's Five Forces Model
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Restraints
8.3. Trends
8.4. Opportunities
9. Next Generation Baby Monitors-Risk Analysis
9.1. Demand Risk Analysis
9.2. Supply Risk Analysis
10. Global Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F
10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)
10.1.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2025F
10.2.1. By Product Type
10.2.1.1. Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Share (%), By Product Type (2017, 2025F)
10.2.1.1.1. By Output
10.2.1.1.1.1. Audio Baby Monitor, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.1.2. Video & Audio Baby Monitor, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.1.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Output
10.2.1.1.1.4. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025F, By Output
10.2.1.1.2. By Camera
10.2.1.1.2.1. Fixed Monitors, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.2.2. Pan, Tilt & Zoom Monitors, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.2.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Camera
10.2.1.1.2.4. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025F, By Camera
10.2.1.1.3. By Monitoring Parameters
10.2.1.1.3.1. Motion Detection Monitors, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.3.2. Heart and breath monitors, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.3.3. Sleep Monitors, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.3.4. Temperature Detection Monitors, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.3.5. Others, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.1.1.3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Monitoring Parameters
10.2.1.1.3.7. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025F, By Monitoring Parameters
10.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10.2.2.1. Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel (2017, 2025F)
10.2.2.1.1. Online, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.2.1.2. Offline, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.2.1.2.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.2.1.2.2. Chain Specialty Store, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.2.1.2.3. Others, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel
10.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025F, By Distribution Channel
10.2.3. By End-User
10.2.3.1. Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Share (%), By End-User (2017, 2025F)
10.2.3.1.1. Home Settings, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.3.1.2. Hospitals, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.3.1.3. Early Learning Centers, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.3.1.4. Others, 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F
10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-User
10.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025F, By End-User
10.2.4. Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Share (%), By Region (2017,2025F)
10.2.4.1. North America
10.2.4.2. Europe
10.2.4.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4.4. Latin America
10.2.4.5. Middle East and Africa
11. North America Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Outlook
12. Europe Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Outlook
13. Asia Pacific Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Outlook
14. Latin America Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Outlook
15. Middle East and Africa Next Generation Baby Monitors Market Outlook
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Company Profiles
16.1.1. Belkin
16.1.1.1. Company Overview
16.1.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings
16.1.1.4. Financial Performance
16.1.1.5. Recent Development
16.1.1.6. Regional Presence
16.1.1.7. SWOT Analysis
16.1.2. Motorola
16.1.3. Philips AVENT
16.1.4. VTech
16.1.5. Nest Labs
17. Strategic Recommendations
