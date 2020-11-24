Next-Generation Bridgestone Alenza Tire with ENLITEN Technology Selected as Original Equipment on 2021 Nissan Rogue

ENLITEN Technology contributes to improved fuel efficiency by reducing tire weight and delivering low rolling resistance. Tires with ENLITEN Technology also require fewer raw materials to be produced, helping to deliver environmental benefits. In addition to its sustainable advantages, ENLITEN Technology is designed for enhanced vehicle handling.

"We are continuously working to advance our products, services and solutions to deliver new value for our customers and society," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. "Supplying the 2021 Nissan Rogue with our Alenza Sport A/S tire with ENLITEN technology is a testament to our commitment to these efforts and our longstanding relationship with Nissan."

Bridgestone is supplying the Alenza Sport A/S tire with ENLITEN Technology in sizes 235/65R17, 235/60R18 and 235/55R19 for the 2021 Nissan Rogue in North America. In addition to helping deliver low rolling resistance and helping improve fuel efficiency, the Alenza Sport A/S fitment on the Nissan Rogue offers trusted performance and a comfortable ride in dry, wet and snow conditions.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. BSAM also is engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produces air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. BSAM also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

