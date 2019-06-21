Next-Generation Communication Devices Market, 2024 - Advent of IoT, Industrial 4.0, Coupled with Increasing Technological and Automation Investments

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-generation Communication Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation communication devices market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period 2019-2024

The advent of IoT, Industrial 4.0, coupled with increasing technological and automation investments are demanding more efficient networks. Technologies that address these needs, including asset monitoring, security, and transportation, etc., are driving the market for next-generation communication devices market.

Visible Light Communication/Li-Fi technology eliminates the need or decreases the dependency on traditional wireless technologies, such as infrared (IR), Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi which emit electromagnetic interference (EMI) and RF waves that are harmful to both instruments/devices and humans. However, the market for Li-Fi is currently in the nascent stage with very few publicly listed companies investing in the technology, with startups are making their way into the market.

Industries, such as oil and gas, waste management, and automotive manufacturing, are the major end-users of industrial WSNs. However, smaller industries, such as the cold storage, are likely to adopt WSNs for enhanced productivity and expected to generate a high demand for WSNs during the forecast period. This is expected to influence the market over the forecast period.

Overall, the market for next-generation communication depends on infrastructural investments and use cases, which have started accelerating in recent years. Over the forecast period, these technologies are expected to revolutionize the way of communication and led by companies, such as Cisco, Huawei, Ericsson, etc., with the support of telecom providers.

Scope of the Report



The next-generation communication technologies refer to converge infrastructure capable of offering a multitude of services such as video, data, and voice at higher speed as compared to conventional communication technologies. Next generation communication covers 5G, Li-Fi, wireless sensors network (WSN), etc.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

As the trend towards autonomous driving is increasing concerning investment and R&D, the application of 5G is expected to rise drastically. With the growth of the aforementioned, people will want to have more functionality regarding connectivity and activities requiring high bandwidth from the network. In 2018, Ericsson and Audi announced their plans to pioneer the utilization of 5G technology for automotive manufacturing. This will not only open new opportunities for the industry players but also foster confidence in autonomous driving.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is used in applications related to vehicle and transportation such as location-based services (LBS), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

Most car headlights and tail lights are replaced with LEDs. VLC can transform these LEDs for car-to-car communication. This factor can improve anti-collision systems and facilitate the exchange of a range of information between vehicles.

North America to Account for a Major Share

As per Ericsson, North America is expected to lead the 5G mobile technology with major operators stating their intentions to deploy 5G. By 2023, around 50% of all mobile subscriptions in the region are forecast to be for 5G. The US federal government is also planning to build a centralized 5G wireless network across the country by 2021. Moreover, the surge in demand for advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine communication, connected cars, and AI is highest in the region as compared to others, hence is anticipated to offer ample opportunities for the next-generation communication devices market.

The region is also considered as one of the most prominent markets for VLC technology, due to increasing R&D investments in this technology. In 2018, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) of the United States worked with the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory to evaluate the visible light communication technology, Li-Fi.

Competitive Landscape



The next-generation communication devices market is competitive and consists of several major players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products, by expanding their operations or by entering into strategic partnerships, etc.

February 2019 - Marvell and Samsung announced the expansion of their strategic partnership for 5G global infrastructure. Both companies are collaborating on the development and launch of multiple generations of radio and control plane processors for LTE and 5G NR.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for High-speed Network

4.3.2 Growing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Infrastructural and Development Cost

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 5G

5.1.2 Visible Light Communication / Li-Fi

5.1.3 Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN)

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Military and Defense

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Analong Devices Inc.

6.1.4 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.1.5 Netgear Inc.

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Panasonic Corp.

6.1.8 Purelifi Ltd

6.1.9 Arris International PLC



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v3ij7





