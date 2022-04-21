Next-generation Diagnostics Market Report 2022 - Decentralized and Point-of-Care Molecular Testing for Infectious Diseases Presents Opportunities

Apr 21, 2022, 06:30 ET
In vitro diagnostics introduces new technologies, sequencing methods, novel software algorithms, and multi-omics approaches to realise the goal of personalized medicine. Next-generation diagnostics has been the backbone of COVID-19-related emergency diagnosis, with an estimated 25% to 30% of revenue during 2020 and early 2021 related to this testing.
With the arrival of blood-based assays for chronic disease screening and next-generation molecular and point-of-care diagnostics for COVID-19-related testing, the global market grew 15.5% in 2021. Digital health solutions (patient portal + mobile app) facilitate a dramatic shift in care delivery from traditional to alternative sites, simplifying accessibility of diagnostic tests, and delivering an automated testing experience for labs to ensure rapid scalability. Patients have greater access control/faster turnaround time to results; providers can triage patients quickly through an efficient and connected workflow.
An accelerated approval pathway would foster rapid development over the next few years. The increase in availability of home care kits, spike in demand for assays and consumables, compactness of devices, and automation of workflows to serve a broad spectrum of settings are growth vectors. Early detection to initiate optimal treatment plans is a paradigm shift in personalized care.
The outlook report forecasts revenue for molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, clinical chemistry and immunoassays. It considers strategic imperatives, macroeconomic trends, and growth opportunities, and presents 5 predictions for 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights
- 2021 Revenue Breakdown
- Top Predictions for 2022
3. Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Environment
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Analysis
- Accessibility Initiatives Impact Analysis
5. Revenue Trends, 2022
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
6. Top 5 Predictions, 2022
7. Segment Outlook, 2022
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market Snapshot
- Molecular Diagnostics Market Snapshot
- POCT Market Snapshot
- In Vitro Diagnostics Companies to Watch
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Liquid Biopsy as a Biomarker-driven Tool for Precision Oncology
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Decentralized and Point-of-Care Molecular Testing for Infectious Disease
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Labs as a Service for the Digital Transformation of Diagnostic Laboratories
9. Conclusions
10. Next Steps
11. List of Exhibits
