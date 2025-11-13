Next-Generation Longevity Innovators Choose Lake Nona as Launchpad

Biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey's Upgrade Labs expands Lake Nona's longevity ecosystem, adding to the district's marketplace for consumer-directed health innovation





ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Nona , a purpose-built district advancing new models in health, science and urban living, today announced that Upgrade Labs has joined its growing ecosystem of longevity-focused ventures. Founded by biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey, the new location brings advanced recovery and performance technologies to a commercial district increasingly recognized as a launchpad for longevity innovation.

As healthcare grows more complex and reactive care remains dominant , more Americans are seeking proactive tools to stay ahead of illness. Rising costs , care delays and growing awareness of preventable disease are fueling demand for services that emphasize prevention, performance and personalized health planning. From full-body diagnostics to recovery tech, individuals are increasingly looking outside traditional care models to manage their health more proactively.

At Upgrade Labs, members access science-backed technologies designed to optimize physical, cognitive and cellular performance. The Lake Nona location features cryotherapy, PEMF, red light therapy, lymphatic compression and Hypoxic Training, alongside AI-enhanced strength and cardio machines. These tools, once limited to professional athletes and executive health clinics, are now available for everyday use, helping individuals reduce inflammation, accelerate recovery, sharpen mental clarity and build long-term resilience.

"Lake Nona was built to bring together institutions, entrepreneurs and community members in a shared environment where health innovation can take root faster," said Gloria Caulfield, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Tavistock Development Company. "When a company like Upgrade Labs joins our ecosystem, they're part of a broader effort to test what prevention and performance could look like at population scale. We look forward to working together to make these tools more accessible, useful and integrated into daily life."

Upgrade Labs joins an expanding roster of health-forward ventures embedded in Lake Nona's daily life:

Chopra Mind-Body Zone. World-renowned mindfulness advocate Deepak Chopra's only global outpost operates within the Lake Nona Performance Club. Meditation, hot pilates and power yoga offer moments of connection that support well-being, resilience and long-term health.

Ammortal Chamber. This multi-sensory centerpiece of Chopra's Peak Living initiative uses red light, vibro-acoustics, and molecular hydrogen to promote nervous system regulation and deep rest. While it doesn't promise to reverse aging, it reinforces the role of deliberate recovery in lifelong vitality.

Fountain Life. Using advanced AI and diagnostics, Fountain Life helps identify risks like cancer, heart disease, and neurodegeneration before symptoms appear. It anchors Lake Nona's shift toward proactive health, combining prevention with high-performance care planning.

