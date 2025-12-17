SEPHORA AND JETSET PILATES JOIN LAKE NONA WEST, EXPANDING BEAUTY AND WELLNESS EXPERIENCES AT ORLANDO'S NEWEST LIFESTYLE DESTINATION

Lake Nona West continues strong retail and wellness leasing activity ahead of its 2026 opening

High-resolution images available here. Photo credit: Tavistock Development Company

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavistock Development Company today announced Sephora and JETSET Pilates as the newest tenants joining Lake Nona West's expanding mix of national brands, as the retail destination moves toward its 2026 debut.

Located just minutes from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona West is situated on Lake Nona Boulevard, east of Boggy Creek Road. The 405,000-square-foot lifestyle center will feature a curated blend of shops, dining and entertainment, anchored by Target. The center's tenant lineup includes Nordstrom Rack, Barnes & Noble, Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Total Wine & More, Homesense and Cañonita, an elevated Mexican culinary concept from the Tavistock Restaurant Collection.

Sephora's arrival adds a top-tier beauty destination to the mix. Lake Nona West has also confirmed a lease for JETSET Pilates, a modern, fast-growing, luxury boutique fitness brand that expands the center's offerings in fitness, beauty and self-care.

"Sephora represents the type of experiential, lifestyle-driven retail that continues to expand in Lake Nona, as the area attracts national brands looking to serve this growing market," said Skipper Peek, senior vice president of commercial sales and development at Tavistock Development. "The addition of new wellness concepts like JETSET Pilates speaks to the kind of destination Lake Nona West is becoming for residents and visitors."

Set across 54 walkable acres, Lake Nona West will feature shaded promenades, art-lined plazas and flexible gathering spaces that reflect Lake Nona's signature approach to thoughtful placemaking. Lake Nona West will also include a 20-stall Level 3 electric vehicle charging hub powered by Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. With ultra-fast speeds of up to 400 kW, the hub will be open to all EV drivers and designed to provide a seamless charging experience while visitors shop or dine.

Sephora and JETSET Pilates join a growing list of tenants slated for Lake Nona West's 2026 summer opening. Additional announcements are expected as the team continues to refine a first-class mix of retail, dining, wellness and lifestyle experiences.

To learn more about Lake Nona West and project updates, visit LakeNona.com.

About Tavistock Development Company

Tavistock Development Company is a diversified real estate firm located in Orlando, Fla., owned by Tavistock Group. Specializing in planning, design, finance, construction and development of groundbreaking projects, Tavistock Development Company has built a portfolio of nationally acclaimed residential, retail, commercial and industrial projects highlighted by master-planned communities Lake Nona and Sunbridge in Central Florida and Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit tavistockdevelopment.com.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard for technology, mobility and wellbeing, attracting visionary companies and global entrepreneurs into its living-lab environment. Lake Nona offers a thriving ecosystem enriched by iconic architecture, public art, miles of trails, green spaces, signature events, shopping, dining and year-round outdoor enjoyment. For more information, visit lakenona.com.

