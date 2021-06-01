Next-Generation Memory Markets, 2026 - Focus on MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, 3D Xpoint, Nano RAM, Volatile, HMC, HBM

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Memory Market by Technology, Application and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Next-Generation Memory Market is expected to grow at the rate of 29.3% CAGR by 2026.

The Next-generation memory is an advanced storage technology which is used in the field of computer. The emergence of new technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence has increased the demand for highly accessible devices compatible with these technologies.

Next-generation memory has various applications such as mobile phones, mass storage, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense. A drastic increase in technology development and the huge data generation has majorly upsurged the demand for advanced memories that are capable of handling immense data effectively and cost-beneficial and adaptable. T

he next-generation memory is the memory that is compatible with almost all the requirements of the end-users. The next-generation memory offers various benefits, including using less power and working very fast compared to existing memory technologies. However, inadequate stability in severe environmental conditions is a key factor to constraint the growth of the next-generation memory market.

Factors driving the non-volatile technology market include penetration of the internet of things, smart nation applications, and digital countries producing huge volumes of data required to store and analyze effectively to enhance society's lifestyle and businesses. Moreover, the non-volatile technology is highly dependable and can be programmed using an easy microcomputer.

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to lead the market share over the forecast period. Consumer devices are turning out to be smarter with continuous technological advancements. The artificial intelligence-enabled applications have surged the demand for inexpensive and high storage and faster processors. The next-generation memory market is witnessing major growth since high-end memory requirements increase exponentially, driven higher by consumer interest.



Asia Pacific region has occupied the highest share in the next-generation memory market. This is due to their enormous scope in different applications. This can be primarily ascribed to the high usage of consumer electronics, specifically smartphones, tablets, and laptops, in this region, which results in high demand for consumer electronics products.



Few factors driving the global market for next-generation memory are the increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and efficient memory solutions that have raised the requirement for next-generation memory worldwide.

The demand for advanced memory technologies has increased with the growing electronic gadget market and the escalating data storage requirement. The proliferating global market for tablets and smartphones is fueling the mobile dynamic random access memory (RAM) market. The demand for next-generation memory is also increasing across the world.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

Vendor Profiles

Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

SanDisk Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Scope of the Report

Next-Generation Memory Market by Technology

Non-volatile

Magneto-Resistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM)

Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM)

Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM)

3D Xpoint

Nano RAM

Other Non-volatile Technologies

Volatile

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

High-bandwidth Memory (HBM)

Next-Generation Memory Market by Application

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Government

Telecommunications

Information Technology

Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot



4. Market characteristics



5. Technology: Market Size & Analysis



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Vendor Profiles

Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

SanDisk Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation



10. Analyst Opinion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s74jhv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

