Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis 2024: A Global $34.19 Billion Industry by 2030, Driven by Growing Adoption in Scientific Prognosis and Genetic Statistics Capacity

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is predicted to be valued at around US$ 34.19 Billion by 2030 from US$ 10.63 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 18.16% from 2024 to 2030

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized genomics, enabling speedy and excessive-throughput DNA sequencing. This advanced technology allows for parallel sequencing of several DNA fragments, remodeling genomics research, personalized medicinal drugs, and programs throughout biology, medicine, and agriculture.

Techniques consisting of Illumina sequencing, which rose in the mid-2000s, have substantially reduced the time and cost of genetic studies, personalized medicine, and diagnostics. NGS's scalability and precision have redefined biology, driving information genetics, evolution, and ailment mechanisms breakthroughs.



The growing adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) in scientific prognosis propels the worldwide NGS market expansion. NGS's capacity to offer comprehensive genetic statistics has unexpectedly improved its position in diagnosing various illnesses and assisting in personalized remedy decisions. The growing demand for precision medicinal drugs and improvements in genomic research expand NGS applications, fostering market growth. As NGS becomes necessary for medical workflows, its full use in diagnostics contributes drastically to the non-stop enlargement of the global market.



The market is growing because many companies are replacing outdated technology like microarrays with NGS, which gives superior accuracy, better throughput, and cost-effectiveness compared to standard methods. In 2022, a piece of writing published by Elsevier stated that NGS is advanced compared to microarrays in detecting DNA and appears to have other genomic obligations. As more and more businesses transfer from older technologies to NGS systems for genomic evaluation, the market is experiencing full-size growth. This shift highlights the vital position of NGS in advancing research, diagnostics, and personalized medicinal drugs, driving the continuous development of the next-era sequencing market.



North America and Europe are witnessing fast scientific trends in NGS methodologies for oncology and infectious disease applications. As researchers and healthcare experts seek complete solutions, NGS offerings, including sequencing and data interpretation, have become important. The advent of NGS panels, designed for focused sequencing of particular genomic regions, has revolutionized genetic analysis, imparting cost-effective and efficient solutions for various applications. Advancements in NGS technology and growing cognizance across various sectors make certain a promising future for genomics and precision medicine.



Reagents and consumables sector accounted for a significant portion of the global next-generation sequencing market



The reagents and consumables phase held one of the most significant shares in the global next-generation sequencing market. This, in particular, is attributed to the recurrent utilization and high demand for reagents and consumables in NGS's commercial and research applications. These consumables encompass sample preparation kits as well as kits for target enrichment. The adoption of NGS reagents and consumables has expanded as most pharmaceutical agencies and research institutes are utilizing NGS for several diagnostic programs and cancer studies.



Diagnostic application is one of the most critical segments in the global next-generation sequencing market



Diagnostic applications are pivotal in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. This is due to their direct effect on healthcare.

NGS's capability to research genetic versions enables precise disease prognosis, diagnosis, and personalized remedy selection. This section addresses important wishes in oncology, uncommon diseases, infectious illnesses, and prenatal screening, driving market increase. As healthcare structures prioritize precision medicine and genomic-pushed tactics, diagnostic applications become a cornerstone, contributing notably to the prominence and expansion of the global NGS market.



Sequencing by synthesis is one of the top technologies in the global market for next-generation sequencing



Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) is one of the most famous technologies in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. This technology permits immediate and correct sequencing by constructing complementary DNA strands step by step. Its significant use is pushed through its capability to utilize vast quantities of data, produce low mistake rates, and be cost-effective, making it ideal for various programs in studies, diagnostics, and customized medicine. As the desire for big-scale genomic evaluation continues to develop, SBS will remain an important technology, expanding the worldwide NGS market in the coming years.



Academic and clinical research centers are expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the global market



The academic and clinical research facilities segment is anticipated to be one of the quickest-growing segments within the market. This is due to the increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in cancer research. This technology enables the identification of new cancer-related genes, the examination of tumor heterogeneity, and the detection of alterations contributing to tumorigenesis. Also, providing scientific studies through market entities is predicted to offer ample opportunities for enhancing and detecting goals in this area.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Hamilton Company

Geneious

BioMerieux SA

Product - Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Application - Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Diagnostics

Agriculture and Animal Research

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Screening

Others

Technology - Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Read Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Others

End-Users - Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Academic and Clinical Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Countries - Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market of 25 Countries:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

