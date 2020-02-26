Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2020-2030, Featuring Key Players AstraZeneca, GSK, Pfizer, Merck and Roche

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030: Service Providers (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Targeted Sequencing) and Technology Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advances in DNA sequencing technologies have led to significant developments in a variety of healthcare-focused research fields, such as precision medicine and diagnostics. Particularly, the impact of next generation sequencing (NGS) methods, enabling whole genome and whole exome sequencing, has been the most profound. This high throughput, parallel genome sequencing technology has greatly reduced the overall cost and time investment. In fact, compared to the Human Genome Project, the cost of sequencing a single genome has decreased to USD 1,000, using currently available technologies. Owing to the ongoing innovation in this field, stakeholders believe that the aforementioned cost may get further reduced to USD 100 over the next decade.

This decrease in genome sequencing costs has led to a marked increase in the number of genomes being sequenced around the world. In fact, several large scale efforts, such as UK Biobank and GenomeAsia 100k, have been initiated in order to collect genomic data for use in medical research. Big pharma players, including AstraZeneca, GSK, Pfizer, Merck and Roche, are actively on the lookout for collaborating with such data repositories in order to access the aforementioned information.



Despite the progress made in this field of research, there are several existing challenges related to the NGS process affiliated workflow and data analysis. The lack of versatile in silico tools is considered to be the major rate-limiting step in NGS data analysis and interpretations.



The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the future opportunities associated with service/technologies providers.

Key report features:

An overview of the genome sequencing service providers landscape, featuring information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location and types of services offered (sanger sequencing, genotyping, whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing targeted sequencing and bioinformatics). Further, it provides details on the cost of services, sequencing systems used, average turn-around time and sequencing coverage, for certain types of sequencing-related services (whole genome, whole exome and targeted sequencing) offered by contract service providers.

An overview of genome sequencing technologies landscape, featuring information on type of applications, run time, maximum reads per run, maximum sequencing output, maximum read length, type of sequencing technique, quality score and cost. It also provides information on the technology providers involved in this domain, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

An informed competitiveness analysis of the genome sequencing technologies captured in our database, taking into consideration relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on company size of technology provider) and other important technology-related specifications, such as types of applications, maximum sequencing output, maximum reads per run, maximum read length, quality score and cost of sequencer.

An in-depth analysis of intellectual property related to this field of research, in order to generate an opinion on how the industry has evolved from the R&D perspective. The analysis takes into consideration genome sequencing-related patents that have been filed/granted since 2015, highlighting publication year, issuing authority/patent offices involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players, patent characteristics and geography.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to genome sequencing, featuring details on registration year, type of sponsors/collaborators, current status of trials, type of study design, target therapeutic area, type of application, regional distribution of clinical trials and enrolled patient population.

An analysis of the various genome sequencing-focused initiatives of the ten big pharma players (shortlisted based on extent of activity in genome sequencing domain), highlighting the key focus areas of such companies along with information on funding, collaboration and acquisition activity.

A case study on the various national and international, government sponsored initiatives related to genome sequencing, analyzed on the basis of year of initiation, type of investors, type of participant organization, research objectives, geographical distribution, region-specific data access policies and key focus areas of research.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the genome sequencing services and technologies market. Based on several parameters, such as number of genomes sequenced annually, average cost of sequencing, revenues generated by major players and expected annual growth rate, an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market has been provided, for the period 2020-2030.



