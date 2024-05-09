Next Generation Virtual Meeting Tool - ProFeatures for Zoom Now Available

ProFeatures allows users to go beyond screen share and collaborate live within Zoom

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc., today announced the release of ProFeatures for Zoom. Built on the Zoom platform, ProFeatures transforms collaboration and improves productivity in virtual meetings.

As the adoption of virtual meeting technology surges, nearly every major industry embraces various virtual meeting software solutions. However, for seamless collaboration and productivity, users often find themselves navigating between different applications outside of the primary meeting platform. ProFeatures for Zoom empowers users to collaborate effortlessly on shared documents and projects, and enhances productivity and efficiency by leveraging the power of AI to:

Add Tabs to Zoom - making it possible for multiple people to share their screens AND documents at the same time.





- making it possible for multiple people to share their screens AND documents at the same time. Collaborate Live - share and edit Microsoft Office files, Google Docs, websites, videos and more, all from within a Zoom meeting.





- share and edit Microsoft Office files, Google Docs, websites, videos and more, all from within a Zoom meeting. Apply Seating Charts - easily find participants and move presenters and speakers to the Front of Room with seating charts.





- easily find participants and move presenters and speakers to the Front of Room with seating charts. Transcribe, Summarize, and Answer Questions during the meeting regarding all materials shared within the meeting including documents, with the AI Meeting Assistant.

"Hybrid and remote workers spend all day in live online meetings," said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. "ProFeatures is the newest generation of features and functionality for virtual meetings, improving collaboration and productivity in Zoom and transforming the way we get things done."

ProFeatures follows a diverse range of virtual learning and training products offered by Class Technologies, including Class for Zoom and Class for Microsoft Teams.

Learn more and download ProFeatures for free today at profeatures.com .

About Class Technologies, Inc.

Class Technologies develops virtual learning and meeting technology for education, corporate training and workplace productivity. Class for Zoom and Class for Teams are next generation virtual classroom technology built on Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Class's virtual classroom technology enables the active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ institutions worldwide. With ProFeatures for Zoom, Class is now committed to the improvement of workforce productivity by enhancing and adding live collaboration to online virtual meetings. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit class.com or profeatures.com, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

SOURCE Class Technologies Inc.