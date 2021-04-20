Next Insurance Announces Tailored Commercial Property Coverage for Small Business Owners, Completing Final Step Toward a One-Stop-Shop

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a significant milestone in its journey to become the one-stop-shop for business owners across the US. The availability of commercial property is the final step necessary to provide full comprehensive coverage via the Next Insurance platform. Bolstering its already existing tools and equipment offering, Next Insurance's full suite of property coverage now includes business personal property (BPP), business income insurance and building insurance and equipment breakdown coverage. Next Insurance policies are tailored for individual classes of business to protect goods and gear, building damage and unexpected closures.

"When we started Next Insurance we knew we could better serve the small business community by offering a digital one-stop-shop where owners could buy all of their insurance needs in one place," said Guy Goldstein, co-founder and CEO at Next Insurance. "The addition of commercial property policies rounds out our full suite of coverage and achieves our goal of becoming a one-stop-shop for small business insurance."

Commercial property insurance is especially critical for small businesses with physical locations such as restaurants and retail stores who need to protect everything from fixtures, inventory, and equipment to the building itself. Fire claims are among the most expensive and common small business claims, but even smaller damages that occur from electrical outages, vandalization, flooding, and more, can drive significant losses. Unfortunately for small businesses, most traditional policies have been designed for large commercial customers leaving them with policies either too expensive or too generic to adequately cover their business. With Next Insurance's commercial property coverage , small businesses can obtain policies designed from the ground up while relying on a best in class customer support experience and claims process.

Next Insurance customers can also easily bundle commercial property and general liability insurance together to easily create their own Business Owner Policy (BOP). Together with Next Insurance's additional lines of coverage including commercial auto, professional liability , workers' compensation , and more, the company is able to deliver a true one-stop-shop experience to even more types of small businesses like florists, photography studio, professional offices, restaurants, retail, salons and more.

Coverage is now available in 41 states/districts: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington DC, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Commercial property insurance starts at $18 per month and can be bundled with other insurance offerings for comprehensive and affordable coverage all under one roof at a 10% savings. For more details visit Next Insurance's commercial insurance page and get an instant quote online today.

About Next Insurance:

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to live certificates of insurance , additional insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, Next Insurance utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881million in venture capital funding and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 , JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with Next Insurance on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

