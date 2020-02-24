Next Insurance Appoints Award Winning Spotify Executive Spencer Hansen to Lead Creative Team

PALO ALTO, California, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Spencer Hansen as the company's new Executive Creative Director. Hansen, an Emmy-nominated former Creative Director at Spotify, will be charged with re-imagining the brand and raising the standard for its creative output across the board.

"Welcoming Spencer to the team is another meaningful step in establishing Next Insurance as the premier brand for small business insurance," said Melanie Chase, CMO of Next Insurance. "Spencer has delivered some of advertising's most breakthrough work in recent years and he has a talent for delivering authentic brand experiences. We are looking forward to his creative leadership as we build out a brand users love and the most affordable and tailored insurance product on the market."

Spencer Hansen joins Next Insurance following his most recent role as a Creative Director at Spotify, where, for nearly four years, he and the brand team redefined how impactful creative could be produced in-house. While at Spotify, Hansen worked on numerous widespread ad campaigns, collaborating with the likes of Pharrel Williams, Ed Sheeran and the cast of Queer Eye. Hansen also earned an Emmy nomination for his work on Spotify's 2017 "I'm with the Banned" social impact campaign.

Prior to Spotify, Hansen worked at Droga5, Publicis Groupe, as well as many other NYC creative agencies spanning 11 years in the New York advertising community. He's worked on campaigns for the likes of Google Android, Mercedes Benz, Dixie, Smartwater and more. Hansen's work has garnered winning recognition from industry giants such as Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, The FWA, Clios, The Webby Awards and many others.

"I see impactful brand work as a natural extension of authentic company behavior," said Spencer Hansen, Executive Creative Director at Next Insurance. "I believe there is a distinct way to expand the disruptive approach Next Insurance has taken in the small business insurance space and transfer that to the company's overall brand identity. Small business owners are smart, creative and brave individuals and that gives us the permission to mirror those values in our creative work."

About Next Insurance

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, affordable coverage, tailored to the needs of each class of business. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy with instant, 24/7, online access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more with absolutely no extra fees. Revolutionizing traditional insurance processes, Next Insurance is utilizing advanced technology to offer the industry's most innovative small business insurance policies. Founded in 2016 by a team of serial entrepreneurs, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and has received a total of $381 million in venture capital funding from MunichRe, Redpoint Ventures, Nationwide, Markel, American Express Ventures, Ribbit Capital, TLV Partners, Group 11, and Zeev Ventures. For more information about the company, visit Next-Insurance.com.

