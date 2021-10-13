NEXT Insurance Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing NEXT Insurance CEO and co-founder Guy Goldstein as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Goldstein as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Goldstein, a seasoned entrepreneur, brings over two decades of management, strategy and product development experience to his role. With more than $880 million in funding and over 300k customers, Goldstein has led NEXT to become the leading digital insurance company transforming small business insurance. Prior to NEXT, Goldstein founded mobile payment company Check, (acquired by Intuit for $360M), where he grew the company from zero to ten million members.

"Small businesses have long been underserved and NEXT has set out to rebuild the insurance sector from the ground up with a digital offering that fits their specific needs to help them get going," said Guy Goldstein, CEO of NEXT. "It's an honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs alongside so many notable entrepreneurs and innovators, and I'm excited for the future of the insurance industry with NEXT paving the way."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Guy as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

NEXT was founded in 2016 with a mission to help small businesses thrive by providing digital, affordable, customized insurance policies that meet their exact needs. Today, through its one-stop-shop platform, the company serves over 1,100 classes of business including accountants, general contractors, fitness professionals, retail and restaurant owners and many more. In a momentous year for the company, NEXT raised $250 million in new funding bringing its valuation to $4 billion. It was also the first and only small business insurtech company to earn AM Best ratings of "A-" Excellent based on Financial Strength and Long-Term Issuer Credit, a notable recognition within the insurance industry.

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 300k business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 , JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

