NEXT Insurance Launches Employment Practices Liability Insurance for Restaurants, Expands General Liability Coverage Protection

Next-generation insurtech broadens offerings to support small businesses, particularly those in food & beverage

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurtech transforming small business insurance, today announced its renewed commitment to small business restaurant owners with the expansion of Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI), which is now available with general liability in 28 states plus Washington, DC. Continuing with its mission to help entrepreneurs thrive by innovating and enhancing its product offerings, NEXT's EPLI coverage provides additional protection for business owners against lawsuits involving discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and more.

One of small businesses' largest concerns and pain points is having the right financial protection set up if they're held responsible for common workplace accidents or staring down employment practice lawsuits. Small businesses, including restaurants , can be more susceptible to employment practice claims because they often lack human resource departments, employee handbooks or legal staff, making them prime targets for customer and employment lawsuits related to rights violations, wrongful discipline, benefits mismanagement among many others. Additionally, EPLI coverage can also help pay for legal expenses associated with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance complaints, for example, if a claim is filed that alleges improper wheelchair access to your restaurant.

"Employment practice lawsuits can be costly to resolve and emotionally draining, which is especially important now for those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic like restaurant owners," said Richard Yeung, Vice President of Insurance at NEXT. "EPLI is a distinct type of insurance coverage that helps pay for legal fees for discrimination claims, that may not be covered by other policies like workers' compensation. This expansion of NEXT's offerings provides our customers with additional protection so that they can focus on growing a successful business rather than stressing over financial concerns in the wake of investigation costs, judgments or settlements."

Data from NEXT's survey of restaurant-goers earlier this spring found that enthusiasm for dining out (and at-home delivery from local restaurants) is still high on many consumers' to-do lists, despite the continuing pandemic risks involved. Pairing high restaurant turnout with a restaurant labor shortage , small business owners are operating in a high-risk environment, making EPLI coverage even more critical to protecting their livelihood.

With the launch of EPLI Insurance for restaurants, NEXT is offering $25,000 in EPLI coverage as part of its Pro package and $50,000 in EPLI coverage as part of its Pro + package to new and existing customers. To learn more about EPLI visit NEXT's website , get an instant quote or become an appointed agent with NEXT today.

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 420K business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy for over 1,300 unique types of businesses and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50 , Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc.'s Best-Led Companies , and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information, visit NEXTInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

Kerry Ogata

Director of Corporate Communications

NEXT Insurance

[email protected]

301-717-4224

SOURCE NEXT Insurance