Next Insurance Partners with Amazon Business Prime to Provide Small Businesses with Affordable Digital Insurance Options

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance , the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a partnership with Amazon Business to provide eligible members the opportunity to access customized small business insurance. This partnership will allow Business Prime members to easily obtain a quote from Next Insurance and quickly purchase General Liability , Professional Liability , Workers' Compensation , Commercial Auto , and Tools and Equipment insurance coverage.

Historically, the process for purchasing business insurance has been a significant pain point for small business owners, with large insurers taking a one-size-fits-all approach. As a result, many small businesses end up with a poor customer experience and paying more for coverage that often doesn't fit their specific needs. Next Insurance gives small businesses easy access to insurance products that are highly customizable based on the needs of their business.

"We believe the future of the insurance buying experience involves meeting customers where they already are and making it easy to purchase customized and affordable policies," said Guy Goldstein, CEO of Next Insurance. "We are proud to continue to be chosen by top companies, like Amazon, who understand the best way to serve small businesses is through digital solutions. With Amazon Business Prime, we are taking a large step toward providing greater access to seamless insurance coverage."

Next Insurance transforms small business insurance by leveraging new technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to deliver a simple and affordable purchasing experience. In less than 10 minutes, small business owners can get a customized quote for their business that can be adjusted based on personal preferences and receive a certificate of insurance completely digitally.

"We know that small business owners are looking for innovative and cost-effective ways to streamline their businesses and save time, and that's what this partnership with Next Insurance helps achieve," said Todd Heimes, Director of Amazon Business Prime. "We believe Next Insurance offering products to Business Prime is another example of how this program provides value and benefits to members."

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, and government agencies, to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics. Amazon Business customers can also take advantage of Prime's fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at $69 per year as an add-on for customers with Amazon Prime on their personal account or $179 per year for up to three users.

To further support small business owners, and provide a seamless purchasing experience, Next Insurance prioritizes partnerships with companies that are most often used by its small business customers, such as its integration with Intuit Quickbooks. Additionally, the company's recent acquisition of AP Intego, whose deep relationships with some of the largest small business software ecosystems in the U.S., will provide greater access to Next Insurance's innovative digital insurance products.

For Amazon Business Prime customers, Next Insurance is offering an exclusive 10% discount for General Liability and Professional Liability policies. Start a quote with Next Insurance today to explore coverage options tailored to your business.

About Next Insurance:

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, Next Insurance utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $631 million in venture capital funding and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 , JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with Next Insurance on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

Press Contact:

Kerry Ogata

[email protected]

301-717-4224



SOURCE Next Insurance

Related Links

http://NextInsurance.com

