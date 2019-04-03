Next Insurance to Offer Simple, Affordable, and Tailored Insurance Policies to HomeAdvisor Pro Network

PALO ALTO, California, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance, the leading digital insurance company for small businesses today announced they will offer simple, affordable, and tailored insurance policies to HomeAdvisor's network of home improvement pros. This announcement further indicates the appeal of fully digital small business insurance that is accessible 24/7 and customized to specific classes of business, such as those in the HomeAdvisor pro network.

Today's small business insurance landscape generally consists of generic, expensive policies that do not consider a business' specific requirements. Next Insurance uses technology including machine learning, AI and deep industry knowledge to tailor insurance policies to the unique needs of each class of professionals. Policies they offer include both general and professional liability coverage, with commercial auto insurance also available.

The Next Insurance offering to HomeAdvisor pros includes:

Fully online process, complete in a matter of minutes

Monthly payment option available at no additional cost

Ability to add free unlimited "Additional Insured"

Ease of sharing Live Certificate of insurance, free and as needed

Advisory and support services from an in-house team of fully licensed insurance advisors

"We are excited to be integrating our small business insurance policies with the HomeAdvisor pro network, a leading home services marketplace in the US," said Guy Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Insurance. "Together with HomeAdvisor, we will provide pros across the country with personalized, simple, and affordable insurance designed specifically for them."

About Next Insurance:

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, affordable coverage, tailored to the needs of each class of business. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy with instant, 24/7, online access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more with absolutely no extra fees. Revolutionizing traditional insurance processes, Next Insurance is utilizing advanced technology to offer the industry's most innovative small business insurance policies. Founded in 2016 by a team of serial entrepreneurs, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and has received a total of $131 million in venture capital funding from Redpoint Ventures, Nationwide, Munich Re, Markel, American Express Ventures, Ribbit Capital, TLV Partners, SGVC, and Zeev Ventures. To see how Next Insurance performed in 2018, click here. To learn more about Next Insurance becoming a carrier, please click here. For more information about the company, visit Next-Insurance.com.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

Contact Information:

Next Insurance:

Brandon Weinstock

Headline Media

brandon@headline.media

+1-914-336-3878

HomeAdvisor:

Mallory Micetich

HomeAdvisor

+1-804-502-8364

Mallory.Micetich@homeadvisor.com

SOURCE Next Insurance

